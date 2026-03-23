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Cherokee County is hosting a public open house for an update to the Bells Ferry Livable Centers Initiative plan.

What’s Happening: The event is set for Thursday, March 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Greater Church in Acworth. It is a drop-in format, meaning residents can arrive at any point during the two-hour window.

What’s Important: Residents will be able to review proposed plans, learn about potential projects and strategies, and share feedback about the Bells Ferry area.

How This Affects Real People: Public input collected at the event will be used to shape the Bells Ferry LCI Plan Update, which covers a key corridor in Cherokee County.

Catch Up Quick: A Livable Centers Initiative, or LCI, is a planning program run by the Atlanta Regional Commission that helps communities develop land use and transportation plans for specific corridors or town centers. Cherokee County’s Bells Ferry corridor has an existing LCI plan, and this open house is part of an update to that plan.

In The Know: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission, School Board Meetings, and Town Halls are where your elected leaders discuss and decide the issues that most effect your family and your community. These meetings are open to the public.



Each week, The Georgia Sun highlights some of the meetings and local government actions you need to know about in your community to keep you informed and to make sure you know what decisions your elected officials are considering and how your tax dollars are being spent.