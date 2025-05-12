Here’s How You Can Talk With Norcross City Leaders This Weekend

Residents in Norcross will have a chance to sit down with city leaders this weekend over a cup of coffee.

The city is hosting its latest “Coffee With Council” event on Saturday, May 17th, at 8 a.m. The gathering will take place at 45 South Café in downtown Norcross.

City officials say the informal meet-and-greet is designed to give residents an opportunity to share their thoughts, ask questions, and discuss community issues directly with members of the city council.

No RSVP is required, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit the City of Norcross website.