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After passing a budget that puts a bounty on wild pigs, Georgia lawmakers reiterated their lethal intent by enlisting cutting-edge technology to hunt them down.

Feral hogs have been ripping through farmers’ fields, inflicting millions of dollars of damage a year. Lawmakers, it seems, would prefer them sitting on a plate as bacon.

So, last week, the state House passed a preliminary 2027 budget with $400,000 toward a feral hog eradication incentive program and another $500,000 for a state management program.

It didn’t end there.

On Friday, the state Senate sent House Bill 946 to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

“All it simply does is make it where you can take a drone and locate feral hogs that destroys and damages your property,” explained Sen. Lee Anderson, R-Grovetown.

Anderson had already left the well of the Senate when Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, said he had a question.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones did not make Anderson return, so Summers exploited the rules of the Senate and raised what’s known as a “parliamentary inquiry,” a technical question for the lieutenant governor.

“What’s the difference between a hog and a hog,” Summers asked, adding an extra vowel to his second expression of the word in an attempt to mimic Anderson.

Jones had a quick response.

“Depends on if you’re below the Gnat Line or not,” he said, with a flourish of his hand. It was a reference to the geological “fall” line that spans Middle Georgia and acts like a screen door to keep gnats down there.

Before he had left the well, Anderson had implored his fellow senators to vote for HB 946, which had been sponsored by Rep. Rob Clifton, R-Evans.

“I just ask each and every one of you vote green so we can go kill some hogs this afternoon,” Anderson had said.

With those words, he had doomed the pigs. The vote was 46-0 for HB 946.

The legislation also allows people to catch hogs without a hunting or trapping license “provided that such hogs shall be killed upon capture.”