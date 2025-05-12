Cobb County Commissioners Sworn In

Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners is back to full strength this week, as two members took the oath of office following recent special elections.

District 2’s newest commissioner, Erick Allen, was officially sworn in moments after the Board of Elections certified the results. With his right hand raised, Allen took the oath as Judge Flournoy read from the official papers.

Allen will take part in a public swearing-in ceremony Monday evening at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta. The event begins with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6:30.

Meanwhile, District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield is set to begin her second term. Sheffield was sworn in during a private ceremony Friday, with Judge Ashley Palmer administering the oath.

Sheffield’s husband and mother were on hand to celebrate the occasion. Sheffield secured her seat in the special election held two weeks ago.