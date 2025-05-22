Thousands of Georgia families have spoken, and Don Carter State Park stands alone as the state’s premier destination for Memorial Day grilling. The lakeside haven beat out dozens of competitors in a new survey that has cookout enthusiasts reaching for their coolers and charcoal.

🔥 What We Know: A survey of 3,012 families just crowned Don Carter State Park in Gainesville as Georgia’s top Memorial Day cookout destination. The park, nestled on Lake Lanier’s quieter northern shore, offers the perfect combination of built-in grills, shady pavilions, and a swimming beach that lets you cool off between burger flips.

🏞️ Other Top Spots: Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs claimed the second spot, offering Atlanta residents a nearby escape with Civil War ruins and rushing water as the backdrop to your smoked ribs. George L. Smith State Park in Twin City rounded out the top three with its Spanish moss and cypress trees creating what one respondent called “swampy southern charm.”

The survey also identified hidden cookout gems across the country, from Pennsylvania’s Little Buffalo State Park to Arizona’s remote Alamo Lake, where you’ll “likely spot wild burros before other campers.”

🤔 Why It Matters: Memorial Day has evolved into America’s unofficial grilling holiday, with families increasingly seeking alternatives to crowded beaches and overpriced restaurants. These state parks offer built-in grills, natural beauty, and the increasingly rare commodity of actual peace and quiet.