Rabun County, Georgia, sits in the far northeastern corner of the state, bordered by North Carolina and South Carolina. Known for its mountain views, lush forests, and outdoor recreation, this small county is also full of surprises. From record-breaking rainfall to movie history, here are 10 facts that will give you a whole new appreciation for Rabun County.

1. Brasstown Bald, Georgia’s Highest Peak, Rises Above Rabun County

If you want to see the highest point in Georgia, Rabun County is where to start. Brasstown Bald reaches 4,784 feet above sea level, towering over the Blue Ridge Mountains. On clear days, visitors can spot four states — Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee — from the observation deck. This landmark is not only a popular tourist stop but also a key reference point for hikers on the Appalachian Trail, which passes nearby.

2. Rabun County Is the Rainiest Spot in Georgia

Georgia’s weather varies widely, but Rabun County stands out as the wettest part of the state. With more than 70 inches of rain each year, the climate here is closer to a temperate rainforest than most of Georgia’s Piedmont. That steady rainfall feeds the rivers, streams, and waterfalls that define much of the county’s landscape. The wet climate also creates lush conditions for wildflowers, moss, and ferns found along its hiking trails.

3. Waterfalls Are Everywhere in Rabun County

Rabun County boasts more than two dozen named waterfalls, drawing visitors year-round. Minnehaha Falls, a 100-foot cascade tucked into the Chattahoochee National Forest, is a favorite for photographers. Tallulah Falls, part of Tallulah Gorge State Park, offers multiple drops and dramatic overlooks. These falls aren’t just beautiful — they’ve played a role in local history, from powering mills to influencing tourism growth in the region.

4. Tallulah Gorge Is One of the Southeast’s Most Impressive Natural Wonders

Stretching nearly two miles long and plunging up to 1,000 feet deep, Tallulah Gorge is one of North America’s most dramatic canyons east of the Mississippi. Hikers can cross a suspension bridge 80 feet above the Tallulah River or take a permit-only trek to the gorge floor. The site is a hotspot for rock climbers, kayakers, and even tightrope walkers — in 1970, daredevil Karl Wallenda famously crossed the gorge on a high wire.

5. Hollywood Has Come to Rabun County

The rugged beauty of Rabun County has caught Hollywood’s eye more than once. The 1972 thriller Deliverance, which put the Chattooga River on the map for whitewater rafting, was filmed here. More recently, movies like Killing Season (2013) have used the county’s dense forests and remote roads to create atmospheric settings. Local businesses and residents often recall the excitement — and occasional chaos — that comes with a film crew in town.

6. It Is Part of Georgia’s Mountain Wine Country

You might not think of Georgia as wine country, but Rabun County is helping to change that. With its higher elevation and cooler temperatures, the area offers ideal conditions for vineyards. Wineries such as Stonewall Creek and 12 Spies produce award-winning wines that attract both tourists and locals. The county is part of the Georgia Wine Trail, making it a must-stop for visitors exploring North Georgia’s emerging wine scene.

7. The Historic Rabun County Jail Still Stands in Clayton

Built in 1903, the old Rabun County Jail is a relic of a very different time. Located in the county seat of Clayton, the building’s thick stone walls and barred windows still stand, though it’s no longer in use. The jail is a point of interest for history buffs, offering a glimpse into early 20th-century law enforcement and the county’s growth during that era.

8. Three National Forests Meet in Rabun County

Rabun County has the rare distinction of overlapping with three national forests — the Chattahoochee, Nantahala, and Sumter. This unique location makes it a hub for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, fishing, and birdwatching. The forests are home to diverse wildlife, from black bears to migratory songbirds, and contain parts of both the Bartram Trail and Appalachian Trail.

9. Cherokee History Is Woven Into the Landscape

Long before European settlers arrived, the Cherokee people lived throughout the area now known as Rabun County. Many local place names — such as Tallulah and Chechero — come from the Cherokee language. Visitors can still find archaeological evidence and oral histories that preserve the tribe’s connection to these mountains, as well as cultural events that honor their legacy.