GoFundMe Page Set Up For Father and Son Killed on Georgia Golf Course

A day on the golf course ended in heartbreak. A father and son—both well-loved in their community—were killed in a tragic accident during Saturday’s storms.
Authorities say 58-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Sr. and his son, 29-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Jr., were struck and killed by a falling tree while spending time together at Bull Creek Golf Course.
The two were caught in Sunday’s severe weather—sharing a father-son moment that would unknowingly be their last.
Now, friends and loved ones are rallying around the Collins family. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with funeral and memorial costs, with a goal of raising $20,000. Organizers say every donation—no matter the amount—will help a grieving wife and mother now facing the unthinkable: burying both her husband and her only son.
The Collins family is being remembered as loyal, kindhearted, and deeply connected to their community.
So far, over $14,000 has been raised.
B.T. Clark
