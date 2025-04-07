GoFundMe Page Set Up For Father and Son Killed on Georgia Golf Course

A day on the golf course ended in heartbreak. A father and son—both well-loved in their community—were killed in a tragic accident during Saturday’s storms.

Authorities say 58-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Sr. and his son, 29-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Jr., were struck and killed by a falling tree while spending time together at Bull Creek Golf Course.

The two were caught in Sunday’s severe weather—sharing a father-son moment that would unknowingly be their last.

Now, friends and loved ones are rallying around the Collins family. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with funeral and memorial costs, with a goal of raising $20,000. Organizers say every donation—no matter the amount—will help a grieving wife and mother now facing the unthinkable: burying both her husband and her only son.

The Collins family is being remembered as loyal, kindhearted, and deeply connected to their community.

So far, over $14,000 has been raised.