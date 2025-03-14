Georgia High School Senior Earns $1 Million in Scholarships

A Douglas County High School senior is rewriting the playbook when it comes to college scholarships.

Mantavius Presley—known to friends as “Lebron”—has earned more than $1 million dollars in scholarship offers from colleges and universities across the country. So far, Presley has been accepted to 58 schools, including Morehouse College, Howard University, Mercer, Xavier University of Louisiana, and the University of Alabama.

And it’s not just his academic resume turning heads.

Presley is the President of the Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honor Society. He’s also Vice President of the Student Government Association and Vice President of the Class of 2025.

If that’s not enough, he manages both the JV and Varsity Cheer teams, helps put together the school’s yearbook, and still finds time for seven other organizations.

But perhaps most impressive is his commitment to service. Presley has logged more than eleven-hundred hours of community service during his high school career.

With graduation right around the corner, he’s weighing his options carefully—before making that final decision on where he’ll continue his education.

Mantavius Presley is proving that hard work, leadership, and heart still open doors.