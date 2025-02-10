Funeral Services Announced for Fallen Roswell Police Officer

The Roswell community is preparing to say goodbye to Officer Jeremy Labonte, who was killed in the line of duty Friday night. Funeral services have been scheduled to honor his life and service.

When and Where: A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Boulevard in Roswell. The funeral service will take place at the same location on Wednesday, February 12, at 3 p.m.

Who He Was: Jeremy Labonte, 24, dedicated his life to protecting others. He was a patrol officer with the Roswell Police Department, known for his compassion and commitment to keeping the community safe. He was a graduate of King’s Way Christian School and earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University before joining the force in 2021.

Family and Legacy: Labonte leaves behind his wife, Alyssa, whom he had loved since childhood, his parents Roger and Brandi Labonte, and his sisters, Morgan Labonte and Ashleigh Downing. He was also a proud uncle and deeply cherished by his extended family.

How to Help: The family welcomes flowers or donations to the Friends of Roswell Police Foundation in honor of Labonte’s memory.

Full Schedule: Here is the full schedule of events.

Public Visitation

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Roswell United Methodist Church

814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075

Funeral Service

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

3 p.m.

Roswell United Methodist Church

Processional Route

On Wednesday, February 12, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a vehicle processional will travel from Lebanon Baptist Church (11250 Crabapple Road) to Roswell United Methodist Church. Members of the public are encouraged to stand along Crabapple Road, Canton Street, Atlanta Street, or Mimosa Boulevard to pay their respects.

Parking Information

Public parking will be available in the parking lots of Roswell First Baptist Church (710 Mimosa Boulevard) and Roswell Presbyterian Church (755 Mimosa Boulevard.)

Livestream

Members of the public are encouraged to watch a livestream broadcast of the funeral service, which will be available at www.roswellgov.com/FuneralService.