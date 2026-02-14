Listen to this post

Early County is mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant and family man.

Trey Harrell, a member of the Early County Board of Education, died Saturday afternoon after a brief but devastating illness. He was surrounded by family at Emory Hospital in Atlanta when he died Friday.

The Early County School System announced Harrell’s death Saturday, expressing gratitude for his service to local schools and the community.

“Early County School System extends our deepest condolences to the family of Board of Education member, Trey Harrell, who passed away today,” the school system said in a statement. “We are thankful for his service and dedication to our schools and community.”

Harrell’s wife, who is also part of the Early County school family, shared details about her husband’s final days in a heartfelt social media post Friday evening.

According to his wife, Harrell had been dealing with multiple health issues throughout February but had recently begun to improve. He was transferred to a physical therapy facility to regain his strength when his condition suddenly deteriorated.

Medical tests revealed Harrell had contracted meningitis, a rare but often fatal infection.

The loss is particularly poignant for the Harrell family, who lost an infant son several years ago.

The Early County School System asked community members to keep the Harrell family in their prayers during this difficult time.