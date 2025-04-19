Columbus Mourns Loss Of Former City Councilwoman Judy Thomas

Share

Columbus residents are remembering former City Councilwoman Judy Thomas, who died Saturday after serving her community for more than a decade.

🏛️ What We Know: Thomas represented District 9 since 2011 and earned the nickname “Queen of Public Safety” for her dedication to safety initiatives in Columbus. She also served as Chair of the Muscogee Education Excellence Foundation Board for several years.

👩‍👧‍👦 Family Ties: Thomas was known for her role as a devoted aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She took special pride in her niece Christine Williams Hull, who served as a Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year and now works as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the district.

🤝 Community Impact: Beyond her political service, Thomas established herself as a generous philanthropist. She regularly supported local causes, often personally funding special projects for exceptional teachers.

❓ What We Don’t Know: Details about funeral arrangements or the cause of her death have not been released.

🔮 Why It Matters: Thomas leaves behind a legacy of public service that touched multiple aspects of Columbus life—from city governance and public safety to education and philanthropy. Her passing creates a void in community leadership that will be difficult to fill.