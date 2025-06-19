Savannah residents still believe in the kindness of strangers – at least when it comes to giving them a ride.

🚗 What We Know: A new survey from CashforCars.com reveals Savannah ranks highest among Georgia cities for drivers willing to pick up hitchhikers. The coastal city landed at number 42 nationwide, while Macon-Bibb (143), Columbus (184), Athens (197), and Augusta (200) trailed behind. The nationwide survey asked drivers about their willingness to help strangers on the roadside.

🤠 Outside Georgia: Cheyenne, Wyoming topped the national list as America’s most hitchhiker-friendly city. Waco, Texas and Fargo, North Dakota rounded out the top three. The survey found Southern hospitality still exists in Georgia, though perhaps with a bit more caution than in the wide-open spaces of Wyoming.

🌧️ Why It Matters: Bad weather motivates 35% of drivers to stop for hitchhikers, while 22% would pull over if someone appeared stranded in a remote location. Only 18% said a “friendly appearance” would be enough – suggesting today’s Good Samaritans require more compelling reasons than a winning smile.

⚠️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Fear has largely replaced trust on American highways. A whopping 65% of respondents cited safety concerns as their primary reason for driving past hitchhikers. Another 20% blamed general societal distrust. The rise of rideshare apps hasn’t helped either – 88% of respondents would rather take their chances with a poorly-rated Uber driver than a stranger with their thumb out.

🔮 What’s Next: While traditional hitchhiking continues its decline, random acts of roadside kindness haven’t disappeared entirely. Twenty-one percent of respondents reported receiving help from a stranger within the last month. The practice may be fading, but in places like Savannah, the spirit of the open road still finds a way to survive.