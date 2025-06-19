Savannah residents still believe in the kindness of strangers – at least when it comes to giving them a ride.
🚗 What We Know: A new survey from CashforCars.com reveals Savannah ranks highest among Georgia cities for drivers willing to pick up hitchhikers. The coastal city landed at number 42 nationwide, while Macon-Bibb (143), Columbus (184), Athens (197), and Augusta (200) trailed behind. The nationwide survey asked drivers about their willingness to help strangers on the roadside.
🤠 Outside Georgia: Cheyenne, Wyoming topped the national list as America’s most hitchhiker-friendly city. Waco, Texas and Fargo, North Dakota rounded out the top three. The survey found Southern hospitality still exists in Georgia, though perhaps with a bit more caution than in the wide-open spaces of Wyoming.
🌧️ Why It Matters: Bad weather motivates 35% of drivers to stop for hitchhikers, while 22% would pull over if someone appeared stranded in a remote location. Only 18% said a “friendly appearance” would be enough – suggesting today’s Good Samaritans require more compelling reasons than a winning smile.
⚠️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Fear has largely replaced trust on American highways. A whopping 65% of respondents cited safety concerns as their primary reason for driving past hitchhikers. Another 20% blamed general societal distrust. The rise of rideshare apps hasn’t helped either – 88% of respondents would rather take their chances with a poorly-rated Uber driver than a stranger with their thumb out.
🔮 What’s Next: While traditional hitchhiking continues its decline, random acts of roadside kindness haven’t disappeared entirely. Twenty-one percent of respondents reported receiving help from a stranger within the last month. The practice may be fading, but in places like Savannah, the spirit of the open road still finds a way to survive.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.