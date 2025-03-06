Georgia Residents Actually Do Hibernate During Winter

Turns out Georgians spent just 21 hours outside during the entire winter season. That’s less time than it takes to binge-watch a single season of most streaming shows.

🔍 What We Know: The average Georgian managed a paltry 2 hours and 25 minutes of outdoor time per week this winter, falling short of the national average of 24 hours and 36 minutes. Meanwhile, folks in Idaho smugly clocked 35 hours outside, while Nebraskans barely saw daylight at all with just 11 hours and 42 minutes total.

❄️ Why It Matters: This isn’t just about missing fresh air. A major UK study found people who soak up more daylight have up to 34% lower risk of early death compared to their cave-dwelling counterparts. Your mother was right all along – going outside really is good for you.

🧠 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: When asked why they stayed indoors, 60% of Georgians blamed the cold, while 17% pointed to early darkness. The rest cited packed schedules or admitted they prefer the cozy embrace of their couches. A whopping 73% confessed they spent more time staring at screens than sunlight this winter – a statistic that should horrify dermatologists and mental health experts alike.

🌞 Take Action: Spring arrives soon, bringing longer days and fewer excuses. Even 30 minutes of outdoor time could significantly boost your health, according to experts. If you must stay inside, at least park yourself near a window – 80% of survey respondents already do this, proving that even hermits understand the value of natural light.