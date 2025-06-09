Atlanta residents might want to check their mattresses tonight. The city remains firmly entrenched among America’s bed bug capitals, according to new data released Monday.

🐜 What We Know: Atlanta sits at number six on Terminix’s annual list of the most bed bug-infested cities in America. The pest control company compiled the rankings using service data from more than 300 branches nationwide.

Philadelphia claimed the dubious honor of first place, with New York City and Cleveland-Akron rounding out the top three. The timing couldn’t be more perfect—or terrifying—as summer travel season kicks into high gear.

🏠 Why It Matters: Bed bugs don’t just bite and cause itchy welts. They create psychological distress, disrupt sleep, and can cost thousands to eradicate. Once they move in, these tiny squatters prove remarkably difficult to evict. Just ask anyone who’s had to bag their entire wardrobe and sleep on the couch for weeks.

👀 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Think you’re immune because you live in a nice neighborhood or keep a clean house? Think again. Bed bugs don’t check credit scores or cleaning schedules. They hitchhike on luggage, clothing, and furniture, making everyone from college students to CEOs potential hosts. And Atlanta’s position as a major travel hub creates the perfect storm for these persistent pests.

🧳 Take Action: Before settling into any hotel room, inspect mattress seams, headboards, and nearby furniture for small rust-colored stains or live bugs. Keep luggage off beds and floors during inspection. When returning home, unpack on hard surfaces away from bedrooms and run clothes through a high-heat dryer cycle for 30 minutes. If you spot bed bugs, resist the urge to DIY—professional help will save you time, money, and sanity in the long run.

🔮 What’s Next: With summer vacations, music festivals, and conventions filling Atlanta’s calendar, vigilance remains key. The city’s warm climate also provides ideal conditions for bed bugs to thrive year-round.

For more information on bed bug prevention and treatment, visit Terminix’s website. And maybe consider packing a travel-sized flashlight for your next hotel stay. Just saying.

