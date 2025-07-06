Two major restaurant chains have scrapped extra fees on eggs after prices cooled off, easing the pinch on customers.

🥚 Why It Matters: Rising egg costs hit diners’ wallets earlier this year, but these reversals mean less added expense when you order breakfast out.

🐔 What’s Happening:

Waffle House removed its 50-cent per egg surcharge on June 2 after imposing it in February across 1,900 locations.

Denny’s ended its variable egg surcharge on May 21, following a similar timeline.

📉 Price Shift: Egg prices surged due to bird flu outbreaks that forced mass culling of poultry, pushing the average cost per dozen eggs to a record $6.23 in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since then, prices have dropped to $4.55 in May, the lowest since December.

🌎 Supply Factors: Imports from countries like Brazil and Mexico, along with government biosecurity efforts, have helped stabilize egg availability and prices. The USDA has approved new import facilities and supported farms in upgrading defenses against avian flu.

🦠 Looking Ahead: Officials warn that fall could bring fresh challenges as migratory birds may spread the virus again, potentially impacting egg supplies and prices.

