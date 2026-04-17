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A Sonic Drive-In on Athens’ Atlanta Highway has failed its latest health inspection, scoring a 69 — low enough to earn an Unsatisfactory rating and trigger a mandatory follow-up.

State inspectors conducted the routine inspection at the location at 4275 Atlanta Highway on April 13th. The restaurant racked up 31 points in deductions across eight violations, several of them repeat offenses. A follow-up inspection is now scheduled for May 13th.

Moldy Cheese and Expired Food Found in the Kitchen

The single costliest violation — nine points — involved moldy cheese discovered in the make table, the refrigerated prep station where food is assembled for orders. The inspector noted a “mold-like growth” on the cheese. A food worker discarded it on the spot.

Inspectors also found multiple foods stored well past their required seven-day discard dates. Hot dogs were dated April 2nd. Corn dogs were dated April 1st. Liquid eggs carried a date of March 27th — more than two weeks before the inspection. Shredded lettuce and shredded cheese in the make table were both dated April 5th. All of the out-of-date items were thrown out during the inspection.

Mold in the Ice Machine, Flies in the Kitchen

The ice machine used to supply drinks to customers also showed signs of mold-like growth inside, according to the inspector. That violation was not corrected before the inspector left. McCuen noted the machine needs to be cleaned frequently enough to prevent mold from taking hold.

Flies were observed throughout the kitchen during the inspection. That violation also went uncorrected.

Doors Propped Open, Broken Tiles on the Floor

Three doors — the front side door, the front door, and the drive-thru window — were all found propped open during the inspection, creating a direct path for pests to enter the building. The person in charge closed them before the inspector left, but the violation was flagged as a repeat offense.

Broken floor tiles were found throughout the establishment. That, too, is a repeat violation, and it was not fixed during the inspection.

Management Compliance Issues

The person in charge at the time of the inspection could not produce signed illness reporting agreements — documents that confirm employees understand their responsibility to report symptoms and illnesses that could contaminate food. That violation was not corrected and is also a repeat offense.

The restaurant’s most recent inspection report was not posted at the drive-thru window as required by state law. That is another repeat violation that remained uncorrected when the inspector left.

The Sonic Drive-In at 4275 Atlanta Highway must pass a follow-up inspection by May 13th. The restaurant’s permit number is FSP-029-000383.