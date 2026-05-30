CARROLLTON — A man was shot at a Carrollton motel this afternoon, and a local man is now in custody facing charges.

What happened: The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. today at the Crown Inn on North Park Street. A 38-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital in the Atlanta area.

The suspect: 25-year-old Darrion Je’Juan Mitchell, of Carrollton, is in custody. He is charged with aggravated assault — in Georgia, that means attacking someone with a deadly weapon or in a way likely to cause serious injury. Police say more charges could follow.

Tips: Anyone with information can reach Detective Chad Cook at ccook@carrollton-ga.gov.

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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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