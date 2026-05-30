What happened: The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. today at the Crown Inn on North Park Street. A 38-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital in the Atlanta area.

The suspect: 25-year-old Darrion Je’Juan Mitchell, of Carrollton, is in custody. He is charged with aggravated assault — in Georgia, that means attacking someone with a deadly weapon or in a way likely to cause serious injury. Police say more charges could follow.

Tips: Anyone with information can reach Detective Chad Cook at ccook@carrollton-ga.gov.