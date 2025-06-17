A McDonough restaurant racked up serious health violations during a recent inspection, earning a failing score that puts diners at risk.

What We Know: JR Crickets on Highway 155 South scored just 45 points out of 100 during a June 13 routine health inspection, according to Georgia Health Department records. The restaurant has been operating with an expired food safety manager certificate since August 2023 – nearly two years past its expiration date.

Health inspectors found raw chicken stored directly next to sauces and next to containers of sliced vegetables in reach-in coolers. Food items in the walk-in cooler were stored at temperatures above the required 41 degrees, including chicken wings that had been prepared the day before.

The restaurant’s dishwasher at the bar contained zero parts per million of chlorine sanitizer, meaning dishes weren’t being properly sanitized. Inspectors also discovered yellow debris inside the bulk ice machine and old food buildup on the smoker.

Multiple food items lacked proper date marking, including raw chicken breast, raw shrimp, burgers, raw fish, smoked wings and ribs. The restaurant has no consistent date marking system in place.

The establishment’s food permit has expired, with $250 owed to the Henry County Health Department.

In Context: Georgia restaurants must maintain scores above 70 to pass health inspections. Food safety manager certification is required by state law, and establishments must maintain proper food storage temperatures to prevent bacterial growth that can cause foodborne illness.

This marks the third consecutive violation for some issues, including dirty physical facilities. According to the inspection report, continued violations could result in permit suspension.

Take Action: Consumers can check restaurant inspection scores online through the Georgia Department of Public Health website. Anyone who becomes ill after eating at a restaurant should report it to the Henry County Health Department at (770) 288-6190.

The restaurant must renew its food safety certificate within 15 days and email a copy to the health department within 30 days. A follow-up inspection will determine if violations have been corrected.

Food Inspection Report

Date: June 13, 2025 | Inspector: Sabrina Young | Purpose: Routine Inspection | Score: 45/100

Violations Summary

Code Violation Description Points Corrected Repeat Priority 1-2B Certified food protection manager 4 ❌ No ⚠️ Yes PF 2-2B Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use 4 ✅ Yes ❌ No C 2-2D Adequate handwashing facilities supplied & accessible 4 ❌ No ⚠️ Yes PF 4-1A Food separated and protected 9 ❌ No ❌ No P, C 4-2B Food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized (dish machine) 4 ❌ No ⚠️ Yes P, PF 4-2B Food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized (equipment) 4 ❌ No ❌ No PF 6-1A Proper cold holding temperatures 9 ❌ No ❌ No P 6-2 Proper date marking and disposition 4 ❌ No ⚠️ Yes PF 12A Contamination prevented during food preparation/storage 3 ❌ No ❌ No C 12C Wiping cloths: properly used and stored 3 ✅ Yes ❌ No C 13A Posted: permit/inspection/choking poster/handwashing 1 ❌ No ❌ No C 14B Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored 1 ❌ No ❌ No C 15A Food and nonfood-contact surfaces properly designed 1 ❌ No ❌ No C 15C Nonfood-contact surfaces clean 1 ❌ No ❌ No C 16A Hot and cold water available; adequate pressure 2 ❌ No ❌ No PF 17C Physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean 1 ❌ No ⚠️ Yes C 18 Insects, rodents, and animals not present 3 ❌ No ❌ No C

Key Issues Requiring Immediate Attention

🚨 Critical Violations

Food Safety Manager Certificate Expired (August 2023) – Must renew within 15 days

(August 2023) – Must renew within 15 days Improper Food Storage – Raw chicken stored with ready-to-eat foods

– Raw chicken stored with ready-to-eat foods Temperature Control Failure – Walk-in cooler above 41°F

– Walk-in cooler above 41°F Sanitizer Failure – Dish machine at 0 PPM chlorine

⚠️ Repeat Violations (3rd offense may result in permit suspension)

Food safety manager certification

Handwashing facilities (no paper towels at bar sink)

Date marking procedures

Physical facility cleanliness

💰 Financial Requirements

$250.00 due to Henry County Health Department by June 13, 2025

Legend: P = Priority | PF = Priority Foundation | C = Core | ✅ = Corrected | ❌ = Not Corrected | ⚠️ = Repeat Violation

