Marietta Hotel Restaurant Scores Dismal 39 on Health Inspection

The Padella Restaurant at Hyatt Regency Suites in Marietta received a failing score of 39 during a routine health inspection on April 25. Food inspectors documented multiple critical violations that posed immediate health risks to diners.

A guest approached the health inspector during the visit to present moldy bread that had been stored in a cabinet for service. Additional violations included improper handwashing, with an employee observed washing hands for less than 10 seconds before handling clean equipment and food.

The restaurant also failed to properly store raw meats, with chicken stored above steak and salmon, creating cross-contamination risks. Multiple foods were held at unsafe temperatures, including cantaloupe, honeydew, butter, cream cheese, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, chicken sausage, and spinach.

By The Numbers:

Overall score: 39 out of 100

9 critical violations found

3 repeat violations identified

Multiple foods found past expiration dates, including chicken sausage expired since January 28.

In Context: Georgia’s health inspection scoring system considers any score below 70 as unsatisfactory, requiring immediate corrective action.

Food safety experts note that improper cold holding temperatures (above 41°F) and inadequate handwashing are among the most common causes of foodborne illness outbreaks in restaurant settings.

Take Action: Diners can check restaurant inspection scores before eating out by visiting the Georgia Department of Public Health website or calling (770) 435-7815. Anyone who experiences symptoms of foodborne illness after dining at a restaurant should seek medical attention and report their illness to the local health department.

HYATT REGENCY SUITES – PADELLA RESTAURANT

Health Inspection Report

Restaurant Information Details Address 2999 WINDY HILL RD SE, MARIETTA, GA 30067-6044 Phone Number (770) 956-1234 Permit Type/Number Food Service / 1-24316C Inspection Date April 25, 2025 Inspection Score 39 Inspector Precious Simpson For More Information (770) 435-7815

Critical Violations

Violation Points Corrected Repeat Description Improper Handwashing 9 Yes No Employee washed hands for less than 10 seconds before handling clean equipment and food Unsafe Food 9 Yes Yes Guest presented moldy bread from service cabinet; slimy sweet potatoes found in kitchen Improper Food Storage 9 Yes No Raw chicken stored above raw steak and salmon in cooler Improper Cold Holding 9 Yes No Multiple foods (cantaloupe, honeydew, butter, cheese, etc.) held above safe temperature of 41°F Unclean Food Surfaces 4 No Yes Debris on ice machine, black buildup in soda/tea dispensers, dirty plates at buffet Missing Consumer Advisory 4 No No No warnings for raw/undercooked foods on breakfast/dinner menu Expired Food 4 Yes No Chicken sausage with expiration date of 1/28/2025 found in cooler Improper Date Marking 4 Yes Yes Pork sausage held without date marking Contaminated Food 3 Yes No Moldy olives, cheese, and rice found in storage

Note: Items marked “Repeat” indicate violations found in previous inspections