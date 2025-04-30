Marietta Hotel Restaurant Scores Dismal 39 on Health Inspection

The Padella Restaurant at Hyatt Regency Suites in Marietta received a failing score of 39 during a routine health inspection on April 25. Food inspectors documented multiple critical violations that posed immediate health risks to diners.
A guest approached the health inspector during the visit to present moldy bread that had been stored in a cabinet for service. Additional violations included improper handwashing, with an employee observed washing hands for less than 10 seconds before handling clean equipment and food.
The restaurant also failed to properly store raw meats, with chicken stored above steak and salmon, creating cross-contamination risks. Multiple foods were held at unsafe temperatures, including cantaloupe, honeydew, butter, cream cheese, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, chicken sausage, and spinach.
By The Numbers:
- Overall score: 39 out of 100
- 9 critical violations found
- 3 repeat violations identified
- Multiple foods found past expiration dates, including chicken sausage expired since January 28.
In Context: Georgia’s health inspection scoring system considers any score below 70 as unsatisfactory, requiring immediate corrective action.
Food safety experts note that improper cold holding temperatures (above 41°F) and inadequate handwashing are among the most common causes of foodborne illness outbreaks in restaurant settings.
Take Action: Diners can check restaurant inspection scores before eating out by visiting the Georgia Department of Public Health website or calling (770) 435-7815. Anyone who experiences symptoms of foodborne illness after dining at a restaurant should seek medical attention and report their illness to the local health department.
HYATT REGENCY SUITES – PADELLA RESTAURANT
Health Inspection Report
|Restaurant Information
|Details
|Address
|2999 WINDY HILL RD SE, MARIETTA, GA 30067-6044
|Phone Number
|(770) 956-1234
|Permit Type/Number
|Food Service / 1-24316C
|Inspection Date
|April 25, 2025
|Inspection Score
|39
|Inspector
|Precious Simpson
|For More Information
|(770) 435-7815
Critical Violations
|Violation
|Points
|Corrected
|Repeat
|Description
|Improper Handwashing
|9
|Yes
|No
|Employee washed hands for less than 10 seconds before handling clean equipment and food
|Unsafe Food
|9
|Yes
|Yes
|Guest presented moldy bread from service cabinet; slimy sweet potatoes found in kitchen
|Improper Food Storage
|9
|Yes
|No
|Raw chicken stored above raw steak and salmon in cooler
|Improper Cold Holding
|9
|Yes
|No
|Multiple foods (cantaloupe, honeydew, butter, cheese, etc.) held above safe temperature of 41°F
|Unclean Food Surfaces
|4
|No
|Yes
|Debris on ice machine, black buildup in soda/tea dispensers, dirty plates at buffet
|Missing Consumer Advisory
|4
|No
|No
|No warnings for raw/undercooked foods on breakfast/dinner menu
|Expired Food
|4
|Yes
|No
|Chicken sausage with expiration date of 1/28/2025 found in cooler
|Improper Date Marking
|4
|Yes
|Yes
|Pork sausage held without date marking
|Contaminated Food
|3
|Yes
|No
|Moldy olives, cheese, and rice found in storage
Note: Items marked “Repeat” indicate violations found in previous inspections
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.