A routine health inspection at Charleys Philly Steaks in Loganville revealed serious food safety violations, resulting in a failing grade and requiring immediate corrective action.
What We Know: Health inspectors from the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments visited the Atlanta Highway location on May 22, 2025, and awarded the restaurant a failing score of 55, which is a U. The inspection uncovered multiple critical violations, including:
- No person in charge present during the inspection
- Expired food safety certificate
- Improper food handling with employees not changing gloves between tasks
- Raw meat stored above vegetables in the walk-in cooler
- Partially cooked bacon without proper cooking procedures
- Undated food items in storage
- Chemicals stored improperly near single-use items
- Unlabeled chemical spray bottles
Inspectors observed employees handling food without proper handwashing after touching non-food surfaces and found food items stored in ways that could lead to cross-contamination.
By The Numbers:
- Score: 55 out of 100 (Unsatisfactory)
- 17+ separate violations documented
- 10 days until follow-up inspection
Take Action: Customers concerned about food safety can check restaurant inspection scores online at www.gnrhealth.com or by calling 770-963-5132. Anyone who believes they became ill after eating at a restaurant should report their symptoms to the local health department.
CHARLEYS PHILLYSTEAKS #2437 INSPECTION REPORT
Location: 4221 Atlanta Hwy Loganville, GA 30052
Inspection Type: Food 2023 | Routine
Date: May 22, 2025
Score & Grade: 55 U
Critical Violations
|Code
|Violation
|Corrective Action
|4-1A
|Cross-contamination: Employee used gloves for multiple tasks without changing
|Employee discarded gloves, washed hands. Pans rewashed and sanitized
|4-1A
|Improper food storage: Raw philly steak above vegetables; unwashed vegetables over ready-to-eat items
|Items rearranged properly for separation and protection
|5-1A
|Partially cooked bacon in cooler without proper non-continuous cooking procedures
|Bacon discarded
|6-2
|Kimchi and shake mixture not date marked
|All items discarded
|8-2B
|Toxic materials (purple disinfectant) stored where they could contaminate single-use items
|Bottle moved to prevent contamination
Additional Violations
|Code
|Violation
|Corrective Action
|1-2A
|Person in charge not present
|Must have PIC on premises at all times
|1-2B
|Food safety certificate expired and not posted
|Must enroll in course within 90 days of expiration
|2-2A
|Employee unable to demonstrate knowledge of health policy
|PIC must be able to explain foodborne disease prevention
|2-2E
|No bodily fluid clean-up kit or procedures
|Facility must have procedures for vomiting/diarrheal events
|4-2A
|Pepperoni stored uncovered in freezer
|Pepperoni repackaged and covered
|8-2B
|Chemical spray bottles not labeled
|Bottles identified and labeled correctly
|12C
|Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer below required concentration
|New sanitizer (200-400 ppm) added and towels replaced
|13A
|Choking poster not displayed
|Poster displayed in public view
|14B
|Wet equipment improperly stored
|Items rewashed, rinsed and sanitized
|14C
|Single-use items stored on floor; cups stacked improperly
|Cup holders discarded; boxes placed on shelves
|15A
|Cutting boards with deep grooves no longer easily cleanable
|Boards must be resurfaced or discarded
|15C
|Debris buildup in cooler fan and toasting machine
|Non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean
|17D
|Personal items stored on/above prep surfaces
|Items moved to designated employee area
Additional Comments
- All cold holding temperatures in compliance unless noted
- Facility informed of new food code
- Follow-up inspection will occur within 10 days
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.