A routine health inspection at Charleys Philly Steaks in Loganville revealed serious food safety violations, resulting in a failing grade and requiring immediate corrective action.

What We Know: Health inspectors from the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments visited the Atlanta Highway location on May 22, 2025, and awarded the restaurant a failing score of 55, which is a U. The inspection uncovered multiple critical violations, including:

No person in charge present during the inspection

Expired food safety certificate

Improper food handling with employees not changing gloves between tasks

Raw meat stored above vegetables in the walk-in cooler

Partially cooked bacon without proper cooking procedures

Undated food items in storage

Chemicals stored improperly near single-use items

Unlabeled chemical spray bottles

Inspectors observed employees handling food without proper handwashing after touching non-food surfaces and found food items stored in ways that could lead to cross-contamination.

By The Numbers:

Score: 55 out of 100 (Unsatisfactory)

17+ separate violations documented

10 days until follow-up inspection

Take Action: Customers concerned about food safety can check restaurant inspection scores online at www.gnrhealth.com or by calling 770-963-5132. Anyone who believes they became ill after eating at a restaurant should report their symptoms to the local health department.

CHARLEYS PHILLYSTEAKS #2437 INSPECTION REPORT

Location: 4221 Atlanta Hwy Loganville, GA 30052

Inspection Type: Food 2023 | Routine

Date: May 22, 2025

Score & Grade: 55 U

Critical Violations

Code Violation Corrective Action 4-1A Cross-contamination: Employee used gloves for multiple tasks without changing Employee discarded gloves, washed hands. Pans rewashed and sanitized 4-1A Improper food storage: Raw philly steak above vegetables; unwashed vegetables over ready-to-eat items Items rearranged properly for separation and protection 5-1A Partially cooked bacon in cooler without proper non-continuous cooking procedures Bacon discarded 6-2 Kimchi and shake mixture not date marked All items discarded 8-2B Toxic materials (purple disinfectant) stored where they could contaminate single-use items Bottle moved to prevent contamination

Additional Violations

Code Violation Corrective Action 1-2A Person in charge not present Must have PIC on premises at all times 1-2B Food safety certificate expired and not posted Must enroll in course within 90 days of expiration 2-2A Employee unable to demonstrate knowledge of health policy PIC must be able to explain foodborne disease prevention 2-2E No bodily fluid clean-up kit or procedures Facility must have procedures for vomiting/diarrheal events 4-2A Pepperoni stored uncovered in freezer Pepperoni repackaged and covered 8-2B Chemical spray bottles not labeled Bottles identified and labeled correctly 12C Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer below required concentration New sanitizer (200-400 ppm) added and towels replaced 13A Choking poster not displayed Poster displayed in public view 14B Wet equipment improperly stored Items rewashed, rinsed and sanitized 14C Single-use items stored on floor; cups stacked improperly Cup holders discarded; boxes placed on shelves 15A Cutting boards with deep grooves no longer easily cleanable Boards must be resurfaced or discarded 15C Debris buildup in cooler fan and toasting machine Non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean 17D Personal items stored on/above prep surfaces Items moved to designated employee area

Additional Comments

All cold holding temperatures in compliance unless noted

Facility informed of new food code

Follow-up inspection will occur within 10 days

