A routine health inspection at Charleys Philly Steaks in Loganville revealed serious food safety violations, resulting in a failing grade and requiring immediate corrective action.

What We Know: Health inspectors from the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments visited the Atlanta Highway location on May 22, 2025, and awarded the restaurant a failing score of 55, which is a U. The inspection uncovered multiple critical violations, including:

  • No person in charge present during the inspection
  • Expired food safety certificate
  • Improper food handling with employees not changing gloves between tasks
  • Raw meat stored above vegetables in the walk-in cooler
  • Partially cooked bacon without proper cooking procedures
  • Undated food items in storage
  • Chemicals stored improperly near single-use items
  • Unlabeled chemical spray bottles

Inspectors observed employees handling food without proper handwashing after touching non-food surfaces and found food items stored in ways that could lead to cross-contamination.

By The Numbers:

  • Score: 55 out of 100 (Unsatisfactory)
  • 17+ separate violations documented
  • 10 days until follow-up inspection

Take Action: Customers concerned about food safety can check restaurant inspection scores online at www.gnrhealth.com or by calling 770-963-5132. Anyone who believes they became ill after eating at a restaurant should report their symptoms to the local health department.

CHARLEYS PHILLYSTEAKS #2437 INSPECTION REPORT

Location: 4221 Atlanta Hwy Loganville, GA 30052
Inspection Type: Food 2023 | Routine
Date: May 22, 2025
Score & Grade: 55 U

Critical Violations

CodeViolationCorrective Action
4-1ACross-contamination: Employee used gloves for multiple tasks without changingEmployee discarded gloves, washed hands. Pans rewashed and sanitized
4-1AImproper food storage: Raw philly steak above vegetables; unwashed vegetables over ready-to-eat itemsItems rearranged properly for separation and protection
5-1APartially cooked bacon in cooler without proper non-continuous cooking proceduresBacon discarded
6-2Kimchi and shake mixture not date markedAll items discarded
8-2BToxic materials (purple disinfectant) stored where they could contaminate single-use itemsBottle moved to prevent contamination

Additional Violations

CodeViolationCorrective Action
1-2APerson in charge not presentMust have PIC on premises at all times
1-2BFood safety certificate expired and not postedMust enroll in course within 90 days of expiration
2-2AEmployee unable to demonstrate knowledge of health policyPIC must be able to explain foodborne disease prevention
2-2ENo bodily fluid clean-up kit or proceduresFacility must have procedures for vomiting/diarrheal events
4-2APepperoni stored uncovered in freezerPepperoni repackaged and covered
8-2BChemical spray bottles not labeledBottles identified and labeled correctly
12CWiping cloths stored in sanitizer below required concentrationNew sanitizer (200-400 ppm) added and towels replaced
13AChoking poster not displayedPoster displayed in public view
14BWet equipment improperly storedItems rewashed, rinsed and sanitized
14CSingle-use items stored on floor; cups stacked improperlyCup holders discarded; boxes placed on shelves
15ACutting boards with deep grooves no longer easily cleanableBoards must be resurfaced or discarded
15CDebris buildup in cooler fan and toasting machineNon-food contact surfaces must be kept clean
17DPersonal items stored on/above prep surfacesItems moved to designated employee area

Additional Comments

  • All cold holding temperatures in compliance unless noted
  • Facility informed of new food code
  • Follow-up inspection will occur within 10 days

