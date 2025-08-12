If you eat at Southern Fire Kitchen in Fayetteville, here’s what you should know: the restaurant scored a 60 on its Aug. 7 health check. Inspectors flagged unsafe food temps, cross-contamination, and missing safety paperwork.

🔎 What’s Happening: The state inspector cited 17 violations, including several high-risk issues tied to foodborne illness.

Key problems: raw meat stored over lettuce and cooked foods; hot foods below 135 F; cold foods above 41 F; no certified food safety manager posted; no proof workers were trained to report illness; no allergen disclosure on menus; employee drinks and belongings stored over food; utensils kept in lukewarm water; no sanitizer test strips.

🍽️ What It Means For You: A 60 is a failing score in Georgia and triggers a follow-up visit. The inspector found food held too warm or too cool, raw meat stored above ready-to-eat food, and missing proof of staff food safety training and health reporting. If you dine here, look for the current score posted near the door and consider waiting for a re-check.

⚠️ Between The Lines: The most serious issues were corrected on the spot or set on a 4-hour discard plan, but others were not. Without a certified manager and clear health rules, problems can return when inspectors leave.

🧭 The Big Picture: Georgia scores food service from 0 to 100. Below 70 is unsatisfactory and requires a quick re-inspection. Temperature control and cross-contamination are the fastest ways for germs to spread. Fixing systems—training, labeling, and daily checks—matters as much as tossing a bad batch of food.

Southern Fire Kitchen Fayetteville, LLC

185 NEW HOPE RD STE D, FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214

📞 (470) 658-7791

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-056-001157

Last Inspection Score: 60 (on 08-07-2025)

ℹ️ For More Information: (943) 209-8057

Inspection Summary

Date: 08-07-2025

Purpose: Routine

Score: 60

Inspector: Joseph Addison

Total Violations: 19

Key Violations

Improper food storage and separation

Lack of certified food safety manager documentation

Improper employee drink storage

Food contact surface contamination

Improper hot and cold holding temperatures

Missing allergen disclosure

Personal cleanliness issues (jewelry, etc.)

Wet wiping cloths stored improperly

Failure to post inspection report

In-use utensils stored incorrectly

Lack of sanitizer test strips

Employee belongings stored with food

The Sources: Georgia Department of Public Health.

