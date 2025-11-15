A Dunkin’ location in downtown Fayetteville has failed its most recent health inspection, earning a score of 53 out of 100 points.

The restaurant at 129 North Glynn Street was inspected Nov. 4.

The failing grade came after inspectors documented numerous violations related to food safety and employee practices. Several of the violations were repeat offenses from previous inspections.

Handwashing Problems

Among the most serious problems found, an employee was observed washing dishes, then putting on gloves and handling food without washing their hands first. The inspector stopped the employee and required them to wash their hands during the inspection.

The restaurant’s handwashing stations were not properly maintained. The only sink in the front area that should have been used for handwashing was being used as a dump sink instead. That same sink had no hand soap or paper towels available.

The person-in-charge was unable to provide proof that employees had acknowledged health reporting requirements.

Food Stored at Wrong Temperatures

Inspectors found food being stored at unsafe temperatures. Cold food items, including drink mixes, were stored above the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Hot foods, including hashbrowns and eggs, were being held below the required 135 degrees.

According to the inspection report, staff touched the hot food with their hands to check the temperature before reheating it. The food was served before the four-hour limit, but inspectors noted staff should be using warming equipment to maintain proper temperatures.

Repeat Violations

Employee drink bottles were found stored on food preparation counters. This was marked as a repeat violation. Employees were also observed wearing bracelets while preparing food, another repeat violation.

Wet wiping cloths were stored on counters instead of in sanitizer solution, also a repeat violation.

Nearly all employees observed during the inspection were preparing or handling food while wearing jewelry on their hands and wrists.

Debris had accumulated on floors throughout the facility, especially under shelves and equipment. This was noted as a repeat violation.

Chemical Safety Issues

Chemical spray bottles throughout the facility were not labeled with the names of the products inside.

Facility Maintenance Problems

The inspection report noted the restaurant recently completed a remodel. However, inspectors found the facility’s single tankless water heater does not provide enough hot water to meet the restaurant’s needs.

Equipment maintenance issues were also documented. One table or shelf was in disrepair and being held up with a box. A hose at the mop sink had a leak.

The facility was using cardboard boxes with trash bags as garbage cans instead of proper receptacles. The dumpster area outside had accumulated trash and debris, and the dumpster was missing its required drain plug.

Missing Permits and Postings

Inspectors found the facility was not displaying its current health inspection report or food service permit in public view as required. The certified food safety manager certification was also not posted.

Pest Control Concerns

During the inspection, the drive-thru window was kept open without any pest prevention measures. The back door was propped open. Both were closed during the inspection.

For more information about the inspection, the public can call (943) 209-8057.