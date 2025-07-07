Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a new bakery in Marietta, bringing fresh-baked breakfast options.

The new location at Roswell and Providence roads offers the chain’s full menu of fresh-baked bagels, egg sandwiches and other breakfast items. The bakery is celebrating its opening with a buy-one-get-one-free egg sandwich deal for the next two weeks when customers order in-store, online or through the app using code BOGO.

“We’re thrilled to bring our fresh-baked breakfast to the Marietta community,” said Adam Modzel, chief operations officer at Einstein Bros. Bagels. Atlanta has always been a welcoming market for us, and we’re excited to serve even more guests in this vibrant area. There’s no better way to start the day than with a warm, delicious bagel – and that’s exactly what we’re proud to deliver.”

The bakery bakes bagels fresh each morning and throughout the day. The menu includes more than 15 bagel flavors, cream cheese spreads and signature egg sandwiches. Popular items include the Farmhouse Egg Sandwich, Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich and Country Bagels & Gravy Egg Sandwich.

The location also offers catering services for office meetings, events and special occasions. Group options include the Brunch Box that serves eight people and the Baker’s Dozen Bagels Box with two tubs of cream cheese.

Customers can join Einstein Bros. Rewards for exclusive offers including free bagels, daily free coffee and other benefits through the app or website.

The new Marietta location is at 4101 Roswell Road, Suite 801, and is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Einstein Bros. Bagels operates more than 700 locations across the United States and is part of Panera Brands, which also includes Panera Bread and Caribou Coffee.