Celebrate Pi Day: Best Deals on Pizza and More in Georgia

Math lovers and pizza fans alike are coming together today as Georgia businesses offer up their best deals in celebration of Pi Day. From pizza shops to pie bakeries—and even gas station chains—specials are popping up across the state in honor of the famous mathematical constant, 3.14.

And whether you live in Atlanta or Albany, you’ll find a slice of savings close to home.

National Chains Dish Out $3.14 Specials

Blaze Pizza, with several locations in metro Atlanta, is bringing back its signature Pi Day promotion. Customers who dine in today can buy one 11-inch pizza and get a second for just $3.14. The chain is also handing out codes good for another $3.14 pizza later this month.

At Marco’s Pizza, there’s a similar offer. Buy any large or extra-large pizza at regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza for—you guessed it—$3.14. Marco’s operates more than 100 locations across Georgia, from Augusta to Valdosta.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven and Speedway locations are selling their whole pizzas for $3.14, exclusively for loyalty members who order through their apps. Some stores are also offering $3.14 deals on chicken tenders and quesadillas.

Schlotzsky’s Deli, which got its start in Georgia, is offering personal pizzas and flatbreads for $3.14 today to members of its rewards program. This deal is good at locations statewide.

And if dessert is more your style, Burger King is giving away a free slice of its Hershey’s Sundae Pie to Royal Perks members who spend at least $3.14.

Local Favorites Offer Homegrown Pi Day Deals

Athens-based Your Pie is serving up their signature 10-inch pizzas for just $5 today. Locations in Athens, Savannah, and throughout metro Atlanta are participating. No promo code required.

In Woodstock and Marietta, Pie Bar is rolling out a special Pi Day menu. Customers can snag slices of the shop’s popular pies—including a limited-time Cannoli Cream Pie—and half-and-half whole pies made just for the occasion.

Over in Sandy Springs, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop has a “3 for $14” mini-pie deal. Shoppers can mix and match flavors like Key Lime and Granny’s Apple, all while celebrating Pi Day in style.

Atlanta’s Varuni Napoli is pouring $3.14 Peroni beers with the purchase of any artisan pizza today at both of its locations in Midtown and at Krog Street Market.

More Than Pizza and Pie: Events and Giveaways

Pi Day isn’t just about food. In Dunwoody, Mathnasium and CAMP are hosting a Pi Day Party featuring free pizza, STEM activities, and a slime bar. One lucky attendee could win $314 off a Mathnasium tutoring package.

Over in Tucker, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating with a 3.14-kilometer Pi Day “Pie K” run. Finishers will be rewarded with—you guessed it—a slice of pie.

And in Kennesaw, Depot Park is hosting a pop-up Pi Day party. Visitors can enjoy free pizza and pie slices, along with live music and family-friendly activities.

Delivery App Discounts Sweeten the Deal

For those staying home, DoorDash is offering Pi Day promotions including $6 off a $30 Pizza Hut order and $7 off a $25 Sbarro order. Some DashPass members may find extra savings, so it pays to check the app.

And if you’re craving pie from beyond Georgia’s borders, Goldbelly is slashing prices up to 31.4% off select pies from bakeries nationwide.

Not Just a Math Lesson—It’s a Celebration

From pizza parlors to pie shops, Georgia businesses are having fun with numbers today—and Georgians are eating it up. Whether you want a savory slice or a sweet treat, there’s no shortage of places to celebrate Pi Day.

Just remember: supplies are limited and deals vary by location. As always, it’s a good idea to check with your favorite shop before heading out.

Happy Pi Day!