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A second state highway in Brantley County has been shut down because of fire and heavy smoke, adding to road closures already in place from an active wildfire.

What’s Happening: Georgia DOT has closed Highway 32 from Hortense to Highway 99 in Brantley County. Highway 110 was already closed and remains shut down across Brantley County and the northern part of Camden County. Both closures are tied to the Highway 82 wildfire, which has burned more than 5,000 acres and is only 15% contained.

Detour Routes:

Highway 32 closure: Take Highway 301 to Highway 82 to Highway 99. A detour map is available from Georgia DOT.

Highway 110 closure: Take Highway 17 to Highway 82 to Highway 301. Detour signs are posted along the route.

Driver Warning: Emergency vehicles are actively moving in and out of the highway in the affected area. Drivers should stay alert and give those vehicles plenty of room.

How This Affects Real People: Parts of Brantley County remain under a mandatory evacuation order. The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office had directed residents in the mandatory zones to use Highway 32 to leave — the same road that is now closed. Residents under evacuation orders should check for current instructions from the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, which is posting updates as conditions change.

The Path Forward: No reopening timeline has been announced for either road. Both are expected to stay closed until fire and smoke conditions in the area clear.