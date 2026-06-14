A 21-year-old man drowned Saturday at Lake Lanier near Robinson Park, and investigators have not yet determined what caused his death.

What happened: Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens got a call about a possible drowning near Robinson Park at about 2:54 p.m. Saturday. Searchers used sonar equipment to look for the victim. About eight and a half hours later, at 11:24 p.m., they found the body using a remotely operated underwater vehicle in about 14 feet of water.

The victim: The man has been identified as 21-year-old Terrell Shelton of Pendergrass.

What’s next: The cause of the drowning is under investigation.