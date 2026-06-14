A 21-year-old man drowned Saturday at Lake Lanier near Robinson Park, and investigators have not yet determined what caused his death.
What happened: Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens got a call about a possible drowning near Robinson Park at about 2:54 p.m. Saturday. Searchers used sonar equipment to look for the victim. About eight and a half hours later, at 11:24 p.m., they found the body using a remotely operated underwater vehicle in about 14 feet of water.
The victim: The man has been identified as 21-year-old Terrell Shelton of Pendergrass.
What’s next: The cause of the drowning is under investigation.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.