Fifteen drones have been seized around downtown Atlanta since the FIFA World Cup No Drone Zone began, and the restricted airspace over the city is getting larger ahead of Monday’s match at Atlanta stadium.

What’s happening: FBI agents seized the drones from pilots who flew into restricted airspace near the stadium and Centennial Olympic Park. One person was arrested on unrelated charges after flying in the zone. Two more drones were seized Sunday evening alone, pushing the total to 15.

What’s new: The FAA expanded the size and height of the no-fly zone for Monday’s match compared to previous World Cup game days. Restricted airspace is also in place in Macon and Kennesaw.

What this means for you: Pilots who fly in restricted airspace face fines of up to $100,000 and federal criminal charges, including felonies. Unauthorized drones are a physical danger to other aircraft and to people on the ground. Before flying, pilots should check for active restrictions using the FAA-approved B4UFLY app. The FAA’s no-fly zone map for Georgia is at tfr.faa.gov. To report an unauthorized drone, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

The path forward: The expanded no-fly zone is in effect for Monday’s match. Restricted airspace in Macon and Kennesaw remains active as well.