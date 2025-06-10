A vehicle slammed into a Union City home today, causing a fire that forced residents to evacuate as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

🔥 What Happened: Union City Fire & Emergency Services responded to the scene alongside Fairburn Fire Department and City of South Fulton Fire after a vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a house, and ignited a structure fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control through a coordinated effort between the three departments.

🏠 For Residents: All people inside the home escaped without injury, according to emergency officials. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a medical facility for evaluation, though the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

🚔 Between The Lines: Authorities have not yet determined what caused the driver to leave the roadway. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.