A vehicle slammed into a Union City home today, causing a fire that forced residents to evacuate as emergency crews rushed to the scene.
🔥 What Happened: Union City Fire & Emergency Services responded to the scene alongside Fairburn Fire Department and City of South Fulton Fire after a vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a house, and ignited a structure fire.
Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control through a coordinated effort between the three departments.
🏠 For Residents: All people inside the home escaped without injury, according to emergency officials. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a medical facility for evaluation, though the extent of their injuries remains unclear.
🚔 Between The Lines: Authorities have not yet determined what caused the driver to leave the roadway. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.