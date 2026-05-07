A Roswell neighborhood got a scare Wednesday night when lightning apparently touched off a house fire on River Close — but everyone inside made it out before flames took hold.
The Fire
It was a neighbor who first spotted the trouble. According to the Roswell Fire Department, the neighbor saw a bright flash of lightning, stepped outside, and found fire and smoke pouring from the roof of the house next door. The fire broke out at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday. All occupants had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.
The Response
Roswell Fire Department crews were on scene in under four minutes. They had the fire under control by 7:57 p.m. — about 20 minutes after the first call came in. No injuries were reported.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.