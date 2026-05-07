A Roswell neighborhood got a scare Wednesday night when lightning apparently touched off a house fire on River Close — but everyone inside made it out before flames took hold.

The Fire

It was a neighbor who first spotted the trouble. According to the Roswell Fire Department, the neighbor saw a bright flash of lightning, stepped outside, and found fire and smoke pouring from the roof of the house next door. The fire broke out at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday. All occupants had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

The Response

Roswell Fire Department crews were on scene in under four minutes. They had the fire under control by 7:57 p.m. — about 20 minutes after the first call came in. No injuries were reported.