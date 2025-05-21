A fast-moving thunderstorm sparked a devastating house fire in Lawrenceville early Tuesday, displacing a family of 11 and leaving one firefighter injured during rescue efforts.

What We Know: Firefighters responded to a split-level home on Grouse Court NW at 2:01 a.m. after a teenager reported lightning struck the roof above the kitchen, triggering flames. The family—including parents, children, and extended relatives—escaped safely after the teen alerted everyone inside. Fire crews arrived within seven minutes to find flames erupting from the attic.

A firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the roof collapsed during interior firefighting operations. Crews contained the blaze by 2:30 a.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family. Fire officials confirmed the fire was accidental, caused by the lightning strike during the severe storm.

In Context: Lightning causes an estimated 22,600 U.S. fires annually, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services has emphasized storm-related fire risks this year, offering free safety consultations to residents.