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A wildfire burning in Brantley County grew to about 7,500 acres Friday and broke through containment lines late in the afternoon, pushing north toward the Browntown community.

What’s happening: The Highway 82 Fire started April 20 in the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville and remains only 15% contained as of Friday evening. The fire has grown from the more than 5,000 acres reported earlier this week. Late Friday afternoon, it crossed the eastern containment line and moved north.

The fire line: Earlier Friday, crews conducted a firing operation — a controlled burn used to remove unburned vegetation that a wildfire could feed on — between Thrower Road and Lane Cemetery Road to create a more defensible boundary. Crews also put out hot spots along Highway 110 and are working to connect back roads along the fire’s edge to slow its spread.

Weather concern: Conditions are expected to stay manageable overnight, but Saturday afternoon brings elevated fire danger. Forecasters expect hot, dry, and unstable air with southwest winds gusting up to 20 mph. There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms Saturday night. Brantley County is in an exceptional drought — the most severe drought category — and the entire state of Georgia is in some level of drought.

Road closures: Significant road closures are in place throughout the fire area. Highway 82 may close intermittently Saturday morning, most likely between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., if smoke reduces visibility. Drivers should follow all posted barricades and directions from law enforcement on scene.

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for parts of the area. Law enforcement officers are going door to door to notify residents. Anyone who receives a mandatory evacuation notice should leave immediately.

Shelters: Three shelters are available for displaced residents:

Red Cross shelter, Selden Park Complex, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick — starting Saturday morning, a climate-controlled mobile unit will be on site for small pets such as dogs and cats in crates; bedding and crates are provided

Nahunta Methodist Church — open during the day only

Southside Baptist Church — open day and night

No pets are allowed inside the local shelters in Nahunta. The Georgia Department of Agriculture has listed locations for large animals on its website.

Contact: Questions about the fire can be directed to 912-612-7449 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or by email at 2026.Hwy82@firenet.gov.