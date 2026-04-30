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The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County grew a little Wednesday but held onto the containment gains made earlier this week, even as temperatures hit 93 degrees and humidity fell to about 29%.

What’s Happening: The fire now covers 22,600 acres and is 33% contained. When it started April 20 near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville, it was 0% contained. Despite Wednesday’s hot, dry conditions, the fire showed little active spread — mostly smoldering and slowly backing rather than running.

On the Ground: Crews flew a drone equipped with heat-detection technology over homes along Browntown Road on the fire’s east side and found 40 spots of heat within 400 feet of the fire’s edge. Firefighters worked to put those out — a process that can take days. Crews also made significant progress on a containment line between Boots Harrison Road and Post Road, and built a backup line to the southwest along Squirrel Ridge. Near Fendig on the northwest side, firefighters continued knocking out hot spots near homes. Along Highway 110, crews removed trees weakened by the fire to keep them from falling on power lines.

By the Numbers: 598 firefighters and support personnel are working the fire, along with:

5 helicopters

30 bulldozers

19 tractor plows

47 engines of various sizes

2 ambulances

Evacuations and Closures: A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for Brantley County within these boundaries: Highway 32 to the north, Highway 82 to the south, Highway 110 to the west, and Post Road to the east. Evacuations are also in effect for parts of Wayne County and Glynn County. A countywide curfew in Brantley County runs from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. every night. Highway 110 and Highway 82 may close temporarily if smoke or fog cuts visibility. A burn ban covers all of South Georgia. No drones — recreational or professional — may fly over the fire area.

Where to Get Help: A Red Cross shelter is open in Brunswick at 100 Genoa Martin Drive at the Selden Park Complex. The shelter has an air-conditioned unit for small pets in crates, and bedding and crates are available. Call 1-800-Red-Cross for information. Day shelters with no pet access are open at Nahunta Methodist Church and Southside Baptist Church. The Georgia Department of Agriculture has listed locations for large animals on its website.

Donations of clothing, hygiene items, and empty totes can be dropped at Brantley Gas, 114 Satilla Ave, Nahunta. Nonperishable food and pet food can be dropped at H&S Haulers, 125 Industrial Park, Nahunta. Brantley County Family Connections at 10305 Main Street, Nahunta is also accepting donations.

The Path Forward: The entire state remains in drought, with Brantley County in an exceptional drought — the most severe level recognized by forecasters. Those conditions will keep challenging firefighters even as containment improves. Fire information is available by phone at 912-612-7449 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For evacuation and road closure questions in Brantley County, call 912-674-5878 or 912-674-0195.