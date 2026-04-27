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Georgia firefighters responded to 10 new wildfires Sunday that burned 19.7 acres statewide, even as the two largest fires in South Georgia kept spreading and crews lost more ground on containment.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Forestry Commission reported the 10 new fires Sunday. Those blazes are separate from the two major fires burning in South Georgia, both of which remain far from controlled.

The Two Major Fires:

The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols counties has now burned 32,331 acres and is 10% contained, up from 32,003 acres Saturday.

The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has burned 20,933 acres and is now only 6% contained, down from 7% Saturday and down from 15% earlier in the week.

A Bit of Rain: Some rain fell on the fires Sunday. It was not enough to put them out, but the Georgia Forestry Commission says it may temporarily slow fire activity and give crews a window to make progress.

Conditions: Every county in Georgia is under drought conditions. Brantley County is in an exceptional drought, the most severe level.

Roads: Part of Highway 110 between Highway 82 and Highway 17 in Camden County has reopened. Two stretches remain closed because fire and heavy smoke are still a danger: Highway 110 from Highway 82 to Highway 32 in Brantley County, and Highway 32 from Highway 301 to Highway 99 in Brantley County. Drivers should follow signed detour routes along Highway 301, Highway 82, and Highway 99.

How to Stay Safe: Anyone who does not need to be near an active fire area should stay away. Flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal and can force firefighting aircraft to land, slowing efforts to control the fire. Drivers should slow down anywhere smoke cuts visibility and follow all road closure signs. Residents under evacuation orders should follow instructions from local officials.

The Path Forward: The Highway 82 Fire’s containment percentage has dropped steadily for days. With drought conditions locked in statewide and no significant rain in the forecast, fire danger is expected to stay high. Sunday’s rain may give crews a brief opening, but both major fires remain far from controlled.