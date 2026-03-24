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The Floyd County Historic Courthouse in Rome, built in 1892, was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon. Everyone inside got out safely.

What’s Happening: A facilities employee first spotted smoke at 2:12 p.m. Monday. Once workers were outside, supervisors took roll call to confirm no one was left inside. Rome-Floyd County Fire Department crews spent hours fighting the blaze.

What’s Important: Ash and smoke spread across downtown Rome. The Rome Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol blocked off the area around the building while firefighters worked.

What We Know: The courthouse held the Tax Commissioner, Tax Assessor, and Tag Office. The building was in the middle of renovations when the fire broke out. Those renovations were paid for through SPLOST, a local sales tax dedicated to specific projects, and ARPA, a federal pandemic relief fund. The county commission is holding an emergency meeting today to approve emergency funding to move government offices out of the courthouse and into a new home.

What’s Still Unknown: The cause of the fire has not been determined. An investigation is underway.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who need to pay property taxes or renew a vehicle tag can do so online at floydcountytax.com. The Tax Assessor’s Office has moved to online-only service. Homestead exemption applications, property tax returns, and address changes can be submitted at qpublic.net/ga/floyd. Anyone who needs help can call the Tax Assessor’s Office at 706-291-5143.