A large brick building with a clock tower is engulfed in flames and thick black smoke. The fire is visible through multiple windows and the roof, with bright orange flames and heavy smoke billowing out. Several people, including emergency responders, are in the foreground, with one holding yellow police tape to cordon off the area. A red fire department vehicle and traffic lights are also visible nearby. The sky is clear and blue.
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The Floyd County Historic Courthouse in Rome, built in 1892, was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon. Everyone inside got out safely.

What’s Happening: A facilities employee first spotted smoke at 2:12 p.m. Monday. Once workers were outside, supervisors took roll call to confirm no one was left inside. Rome-Floyd County Fire Department crews spent hours fighting the blaze.

What’s Important: Ash and smoke spread across downtown Rome. The Rome Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol blocked off the area around the building while firefighters worked.

What We Know: The courthouse held the Tax Commissioner, Tax Assessor, and Tag Office. The building was in the middle of renovations when the fire broke out. Those renovations were paid for through SPLOST, a local sales tax dedicated to specific projects, and ARPA, a federal pandemic relief fund. The county commission is holding an emergency meeting today to approve emergency funding to move government offices out of the courthouse and into a new home.

A brick clock tower with a steep, dark roof is partially obscured by thick smoke. Two firefighters on an extended ladder are spraying water at the tower to extinguish a fire. Flames are visible near the base of the tower, and the sky is clear and blue.
Firefighters on an extended ladder are spraying water onto a tall brick clock tower engulfed in smoke and flames, with a clear blue sky in the background.
Firefighters on an extended ladder truck are elevated near a traffic light at 5th Ave, responding to a fire with smoke visible in the sky above a row of brick and stone commercial buildings. The scene is cordoned off with yellow caution tape, and several vehicles are parked along the street.
Two firefighters on an extended ladder platform spraying water onto a fire engulfing the upper floors of a brick clock tower building, with thick smoke billowing around the structure.
Firefighters are using an aerial ladder truck to spray water on a large brick building with a clock tower that is emitting thick smoke. The scene is at an intersection with a street sign reading "Broad St" and traffic lights showing red. Several fire trucks and emergency vehicles are present, and the sky is clear.
A brick clock tower building is on fire, with thick smoke billowing around it. Firefighters on an extended ladder are spraying water onto the flames. A traffic light showing red and a street sign reading "Broad St" are visible against a clear blue sky.
A historic courthouse building with a clock tower is engulfed in flames and thick smoke. The fire is visible through multiple windows, and smoke billows into the sky. The scene is set on a clear day with a blue sky, and a streetlight and traffic signals are visible in the foreground. A sign near the building reads "Historic Courthouse Floyd County Courthouse Judicial Center.
A street scene with a large tree casting shadows on the sidewalk and empty parking spaces. A woman with curly hair, wearing a jacket and carrying a green bag, walks on the sidewalk next to a brick building. In the background, several people and cars are visible near a traffic light at an intersection. The sky is clear with some haze in the distance.
A large brick building with a clock tower is engulfed in flames and thick black smoke. The fire is visible through multiple windows and the roof, with bright orange flames and heavy smoke billowing out. Several people, including emergency responders, are standing nearby behind yellow police tape, observing the scene. A red fire truck is parked on the street in front of the building. The sky is clear and blue.
A large brick building with a clock tower is on fire, with flames visible through multiple windows and thick black smoke billowing from the structure. Firefighters are actively spraying water onto the building from a hose, aiming to extinguish the flames. The sky is clear and blue above the scene.
A Floyd County sheriff SUV is parked at an intersection with traffic lights showing red and green signals. Two officers stand nearby. In the background, there is a row of brick buildings and a large plume of dark smoke rising into the sky. Street signs indicate the intersection of Broad St and 4th Ave. Banners on a streetlight pole read "Rome" and "Downtown.
A red fire truck from the Rome Fire Department is parked on a street with a yellow fire hose extending from it. In the background, a large brick building with a clock tower is engulfed in flames and thick smoke. A firefighter is walking near the fire hose, and yellow police tape is visible in the foreground. The sky is clear and blue.
A damaged brick building with a clock tower is being sprayed with water to extinguish a fire. The upper part of the building and clock tower show signs of severe fire damage, with smoke and water mist visible. Yellow police tape reading "POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS" cordons off the area in front of the building. The sky is clear and blue.
Two firefighters in protective gear are on an extended aerial ladder platform, spraying water at a fire producing thick smoke near a large brick clock tower. The clock shows the time as approximately 1:10. The sky is clear and blue.
A partially burned historic brick building with a clock tower is being sprayed with water by firefighters using a ladder truck and hoses. Several firefighters and emergency personnel are gathered on the lawn and sidewalks in front of the building, some sitting on benches. The sky is clear and blue.
A large brick building with a clock tower is engulfed in flames and thick smoke. The fire is visible through multiple windows and on the roof, with heavy smoke billowing into the sky. Fire hoses are laid out on the street in front of the building, and water is being sprayed onto the fire from the right side. The scene is set on a clear day with a blue sky.

What’s Still Unknown: The cause of the fire has not been determined. An investigation is underway.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who need to pay property taxes or renew a vehicle tag can do so online at floydcountytax.com. The Tax Assessor’s Office has moved to online-only service. Homestead exemption applications, property tax returns, and address changes can be submitted at qpublic.net/ga/floyd. Anyone who needs help can call the Tax Assessor’s Office at 706-291-5143.

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