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A fire broke out at the Floyd County Historic Courthouse in Rome on Monday afternoon. The building was evacuated shortly after flames were discovered around 2:20 p.m.

What’s Happening: Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said all employees inside got out safely. Rome-Floyd County Fire Department crews are on scene and working to contain the blaze.

What’s Important: Roads in downtown Rome are blocked while firefighters work. The courthouse was in the middle of renovations when the fire started.

What’s Still Unknown: The cause of the fire has not been determined. An investigation is underway.

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