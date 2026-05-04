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Residents in fire zones 31, 32, 33, and 34 — including the north side of Zone 32 — have been cleared to return home following a wildfire along the Highway 82 corridor.

What’s Happening: Highway 32 is open between U.S. 301 and Highway 110W, and between Post Road and Browntown Road. Highway 110W is open to through traffic, though lane reductions are possible. Browntown Road is also open to through traffic.

What’s Important: The fire is not out. Heat and smoldering remain throughout the area. Smoke is visible in some spots, and parts of the area could re-ignite. Fire crews and equipment are still actively working in the zone.

How This Affects Real People: Residents heading back are asked to slow down, watch for hazards on the road and on their property, and follow any directions from local officials on the scene.