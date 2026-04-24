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State officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, say they believe they know what sparked the two largest wildfires burning in South Georgia, but neither cause has been confirmed, and investigations are still underway.

What’s Happening: Officials believe the Pineland Road Fire, burning in Clinch and Echols Counties, started when someone welded a gate. They believe the Highway 82 Fire, burning in Brantley County, started when a balloon hit a power line. Investigators are still looking into both.

What’s Important: These are the beliefs of state officials, not confirmed findings. Both investigations remain open.

The Fires Right Now: The Pineland Road Fire has burned 31,307 acres and is only 10% contained. The Highway 82 Fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and is 15% contained. As of April 21, the two fires together had burned more than 11,085 acres of private land and threatened 1,050 homes and 50 businesses across three counties — the threshold that triggered FEMA emergency firefighting grants for both.

The Bigger Picture: Kemp declared a state of emergency covering 91 of Georgia’s 159 counties, banning the burning of yard debris and agricultural material in those areas for 30 days. On Friday alone, Georgia firefighters responded to 31 new wildfires that burned 266 acres statewide. This year’s fires have already surpassed the state’s five-year average.

The Path Forward: No significant rainfall is in the forecast. With drought conditions holding and fire danger elevated across the state, both investigations will likely face pressure to reach conclusions quickly as officials and residents look for answers about how the fires started.