A car fire in a driveway spread into a home early Sunday morning on Bennett Farms Trail in Cherokee County. No one was hurt.

What happened: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services got a 911 call at 1 a.m. about a vehicle fire. Within three minutes, dispatchers upgraded it to a full structure fire after the flames moved from the car into the house.

The response: Firefighters from Station 20 arrived and got water on the fire within minutes, stopping it from spreading further. The house remained intact. After the fire was extinguished, crews searched the home to make sure no people or animals were still inside.

The outcome: All residents had already made it out safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.