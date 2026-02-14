Listen to this post

A vehicle burned in the parking deck at Northside Hospital-Cherokee Friday morning. No one was injured.

What’s Happening: Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the hospital parking deck. When crews arrived, the vehicle was heavily in flames. They deployed hose lines and knocked down the flames.

What’s Important: The fire was contained to the one vehicle. No one was injured, and firefighters confirmed no one was in harm’s way.

Sources: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services