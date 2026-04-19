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A house off Tuxford Drive in Alpharetta caught fire early Friday, and a partial floor collapse inside made it harder for crews to fight the flames.

What’s Happening: Alpharetta 911 started getting calls about the fire in the early morning hours. The first crew to arrive found heavy fire pouring from the garage and the floor above it.

What’s Important: Ongoing renovations inside the home, combined with a partial floor collapse, blocked firefighters from easily reaching the fire. Despite that, crews got it under control.

No injuries: The home was empty at the time. No firefighters were hurt.

The Path Forward: The cause of the fire remains under investigation.