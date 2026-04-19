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A house off Tuxford Drive in Alpharetta caught fire early Friday, and a partial floor collapse inside made it harder for crews to fight the flames.

What’s Happening: Alpharetta 911 started getting calls about the fire in the early morning hours. The first crew to arrive found heavy fire pouring from the garage and the floor above it.

What’s Important: Ongoing renovations inside the home, combined with a partial floor collapse, blocked firefighters from easily reaching the fire. Despite that, crews got it under control.

No injuries: The home was empty at the time. No firefighters were hurt.

The Path Forward: The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters and a fire corps volunteer are responding to a fire at a large brick house during dusk. The firefighters are wearing full gear with oxygen tanks, and a ladder is propped against the house. Fire hoses and equipment are laid out on the driveway. The Alpharetta Fire Department logo is visible on one firefighter's jacket.
Firefighters are actively responding to a house fire at a brick home during early evening or dawn. The front of the house shows significant fire damage with blackened windows and smoke still visible. Several firefighters in full gear are on the driveway and lawn, managing hoses and spraying water onto the roof and upper window of the house. A ladder is propped against the side of the adjacent part of the house. The scene is surrounded by trees, and the Alpharetta Fire Department emblem is visible in the bottom right corner.
A fire truck from the Alpharetta Fire Department is positioned on a street with its ladder extended to the roof of a two-story brick house. Firefighters in gear are on the ladder and near the house, which shows signs of fire damage around the windows. Fire hoses are laid out on the wet pavement, and the scene is surrounded by trees and other houses. The fire truck has red and white diagonal stripes and the Alpharetta Fire Dept emblem visible on the back.
Firefighter on an extended ladder inspecting the charred roof and window of a brick house damaged by fire, with the Alpharetta Fire Department emblem visible in the lower right corner.
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B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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