More than 2.3 million Georgia residents plan to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, setting a new state record despite concerns about potential flight cancellations.

What’s Happening: AAA projects 2,369,894 Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, November 25 and Monday, December 1. That’s 1.4% more than last year and the highest number ever recorded for Thanksgiving travel in Georgia.

What’s Important: Nearly 2.2 million Georgians will drive to their destinations, making up more than 90% of holiday travelers. Gas prices are expected to stay around $2.91 per gallon, similar to last Thanksgiving.

Between the Lines: Some travelers may switch from flying to driving because of worries about flight cancellations. More than 152,000 Georgians plan to fly, but that number could drop if airlines cut more flights or passengers change their plans.

When to Drive: The worst times to hit the road are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before Thanksgiving, when traffic will be heaviest. Sunday afternoon will also see major congestion as people head home. The best strategy is to leave before noon or wait until after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Watch Out: Between 2019 and 2023, drunk drivers killed 868 people during Thanksgiving week across the country. That’s 35% of all traffic deaths during the holiday. AAA and Mothers Against Drunk Driving urge travelers to plan ahead and never drive impaired.

Flight Facts: Round-trip domestic flights average $700, about the same as last year. Flying on Thanksgiving Day can save money, but return flights on Sunday and Monday cost the most. AAA recommends booking early morning flights when delays are less common and having a backup plan ready.

Other Options: More than 46,000 Georgians will travel by bus, train, or cruise ship — a 6.5% increase from last year. Thanksgiving cruises to the Caribbean are especially popular this year.

The Big Picture: Thanksgiving remains America’s busiest travel holiday, bigger than Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. Nationwide, 81.8 million Americans will travel during the holiday period. Florida dominates the top destination list, with Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa all ranking in the top five. Atlanta also made the top 10 list of domestic destinations.

The Sources: AAA, INRIX traffic data, Hertz rental car data, S&P Global Market Intelligence, MMGY Travel Performance Monitor.