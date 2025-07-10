- Which Georgia Counties Have The Best Mental Health Care?
- Most Georgia Hospitals Don’t Comply With Federal Price Listing Rule Until Fined
- UnitedHealth Is Strategically Limiting Access to Critical Treatment for Kids With Autism
- Poor Health: Georgia’s High Rate of Early Births Earns State a Grade of F
- Poor Health: Georgia Named Worst State for Healthcare
- Poor Health: How is Georgia Addressing The State’s Mental Health Woes?
- Poor Health: Georgia Ranks 48th in The Nation in Health Quality
- Governor Kemp’s Plan for Better Health Coverage in Georgia
- Georgia Again Scrapes Bottom of The Barrel in Women’s Health
- How Will Lawmakers Respond to Georgia’s Health Care Crisis in 2025
Georgia families face the highest fetal death rate in America, with numbers nearly six times the national average according to new research.
🚨 Why It Matters: These alarming statistics affect thousands of Georgia families each year and raise serious questions about maternal healthcare access and quality women’s health care across the state.
🏥 The Numbers: Georgia recorded 7,879 fetal deaths against 125,120 live births in 2023, creating a rate of 6,297 fetal deaths per 100,000 live births.
This rate stands 588% higher than the national average of 915 fetal deaths per 100,000 live births.
📈 Behind The Numbers: Some of you may be asking how these numbers can be over 100%. This isn’t a problem with the numbers, it just means you are bad at math. Percentages of increase over 100% mean something has more than doubled. For example, a 100% increase means something has doubled, a 200% increase means it’s three times bigger than it was at the start.
📊 Between The Lines: The Birth Injury Lawyers Group, which conducted the study, points to potential issues with healthcare quality and accessibility as major factors.
“Women in this state may face higher risks during pregnancy, with potentially inadequate access to prenatal care and high-quality maternal health services,” a spokesperson from the group said.
🔍 The Big Picture: The findings come at a time when maternal healthcare faces increased scrutiny nationwide. Experts suggest improving healthcare access could significantly reduce these numbers and save lives.
The study analyzed CDC fetal death data from 2023 and compared it with live birth information from the Kaiser Family Foundation to determine rates across all 50 states.
How to Read and Understand The News
When reading news, remember:
- Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it
- Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable
- Events happen whether we accept them or not
- Good reporting often challenges us
Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask:
- What evidence supports this story?
- Am I reacting to facts or feelings?
- What would change my mind?
- Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening?
Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.