Georgia families face the highest fetal death rate in America, with numbers nearly six times the national average according to new research.

🚨 Why It Matters: These alarming statistics affect thousands of Georgia families each year and raise serious questions about maternal healthcare access and quality women’s health care across the state.

🏥 The Numbers: Georgia recorded 7,879 fetal deaths against 125,120 live births in 2023, creating a rate of 6,297 fetal deaths per 100,000 live births.

This rate stands 588% higher than the national average of 915 fetal deaths per 100,000 live births.

📈 Behind The Numbers: Percentages of increase over 100% mean something has more than doubled. For example, a 100% increase means something has doubled, a 200% increase means it's three times bigger than it was at the start.

📊 Between The Lines: The Birth Injury Lawyers Group, which conducted the study, points to potential issues with healthcare quality and accessibility as major factors.

“Women in this state may face higher risks during pregnancy, with potentially inadequate access to prenatal care and high-quality maternal health services,” a spokesperson from the group said.

🔍 The Big Picture: The findings come at a time when maternal healthcare faces increased scrutiny nationwide. Experts suggest improving healthcare access could significantly reduce these numbers and save lives.

The study analyzed CDC fetal death data from 2023 and compared it with live birth information from the Kaiser Family Foundation to determine rates across all 50 states.

