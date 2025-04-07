Gas Prices Jump in Georgia

Drivers across Georgia are paying more at the pump— and the climb might not be over yet.

⛽ What We Know: The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia rose to $3.04 on Monday. That’s 10 cents higher than just a week ago and 12 cents more than it was a month ago.

Prices can shift overnight, but for now, filling up a 15-gallon tank will cost the average driver about $45.60. That’s still $4.95 cheaper than this time last year, when gas prices averaged $3.33 across the state.

🔑 Key Term- Average: The “average” is a value that represents the middle point of a group of gas prices, indicating what is typical for those prices overall. However, the price you see at your local gas station may not be exactly the average due to factors such as location, competition, or recent changes in supply and demand. Different stations may set their prices based on local market conditions, taxes, and operating costs, leading to variations from the average price in the area. This means that while the average gives a general idea of what gas costs, individual prices can be higher or lower depending on these specific factors.

AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said the rise didn’t come as a surprise. Refineries usually perform seasonal maintenance in April, which tightens supply. But she also pointed to broader global uncertainties, including tariffs, that could send prices even higher.

🗺️ Across the State: The most expensive gas in Georgia is in Athens at $3.11 a gallon. Atlanta sits at $3.10, and Gainesville at $3.07.

Drivers in Augusta, Hinesville, and Columbus are seeing the lowest prices in the state, with all three metro areas below $2.95.

🇺🇸 National View: The national average also climbed, reaching $3.25 per gallon—matching a level last seen in September. That’s a 10-cent jump in one week.

Federal data shows demand dropped slightly last week, while gas production increased to 9.3 million barrels per day. Supply, however, fell by 1.5 million barrels, pushing prices higher.

🛢️ Oil Market Snapshot: U.S. crude oil inventories climbed by 6.2 million barrels, but total stock remains 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $71.71 a barrel last Wednesday.

🔌 Electric Alternative: The national average for charging at a public electric vehicle station stayed steady at 34 cents per kilowatt-hour. AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner can help EV drivers find charging stations along their routes.

📊 By The Numbers:

Timeframe Georgia National Today (Monday) $3.04 $3.25 Week Ago $2.94 $3.15 Month Ago $2.92 $3.11 Year Ago $3.33 $3.59

❓ What We Don’t Know: It’s unclear how long prices will continue to rise or how global economic uncertainty might shape supply and demand over the coming weeks. Tariff decisions, geopolitical tension, and natural disasters could all play a role.

💡 Why It Matters: For most Georgia families, higher gas prices mean less room in the monthly budget. With summer travel season around the corner, the spike could hit even harder in the weeks ahead.

🛠️ Take Action: AAA suggests checking tire pressure, reducing speed, and avoiding quick starts to save fuel. Drivers can also compare local station prices using apps or tools like AAA’s online gas finder.