The Richmond County School System now offers free meals to all children 18 and younger at more than a dozen locations across Augusta.

The summer meal program runs June 2 through June 27, with breakfast and lunch served on-site only. Most locations operate Monday through Friday, though some serve Monday through Thursday.

All meal sites will close June 19 for Juneteenth.

🤔 Why It Matters: 1 in 5 Georgia children face food insecurity, meaning they don’t have reliable access to nutritious food. These summer meals help kids stay healthy when school cafeterias normally close.

“This program meets a real need in our communities,” said Cathy Johnson, Director of Nutrition Services. “The summer meals program helps ensure children stay healthy during the summer and return to school ready to learn.”

📊 By The Numbers: The program serves children from ages 1 through 18 at more than 12 locations throughout Richmond County.

🔜 What’s Next: Parents can find specific locations, dates and serving times at www.rcboe.org/summermeals or by calling the School Nutrition Office at 706-826-1122.

❤️ Remember The Golden Rule: If your family doesn’t need this service, consider spreading the word to neighbors who might benefit. Food insecurity affects thousands of local children, and sharing information about these resources helps our entire community thrive.

