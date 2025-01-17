Teen Arrested After Loaded Gun and Alcohol Found in Car at North Forsyth High School

A tip about possible drug activity at North Forsyth High School led deputies to discover a loaded handgun and alcohol in a student’s car Friday morning. The arrest of the 16-year-old has left parents and staff shaken.

Just The Facts:

A tip prompted School Resource Deputies to investigate potential narcotics activity near a barn by the school’s softball field.

During a search of the student’s car, administrators found alcohol, vape cartridges, and a loaded handgun in the glovebox.

The student was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon in a school safety zone and underage possession of alcohol.

Officials confirmed that no threats were made to students or staff.

The Details: The investigation began early Friday when deputies received information about suspicious activity. The student in question was located near the reported area, and a search ensued. In addition to alcohol and vaping products, the loaded firearm discovered in the car elevated the situation.

The student is being transported to juvenile court for a hearing.

In Context: Georgia law classifies possessing a firearm in a school safety zone as a serious felony. Across the country, incidents involving weapons on school property are prompting heightened security measures.

How You Can Help: Parents can help keep schools safe by monitoring their children’s activities and having open discussions about the dangers of weapons and substance abuse. Community members are encouraged to report suspicious behavior to law enforcement or school officials immediately.