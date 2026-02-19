Listen to this post

T.W. Josey High School in Augusta temporarily restricted student movement between classes this week after several students fought during a class change, according to a letter sent to families Thursday morning.

What’s Happening: Richmond County School System police responded to multiple fights at the high school earlier this week. After school ended one day this week, two more students were involved in a separate, unrelated fight. According to the school district, all fights were handled under the district’s student discipline code.

What’s Important: School system police determined the earlier fights stemmed from an off-campus incident that happened over the weekend. Additional police officers will remain at the school through the end of this week as a precaution.

The School’s Response: The district warned families that gang-related activities, threats, or violence will not be tolerated on campuses. School officials are working with Richmond County School System Police and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to address and prevent such behavior.

What Parents Are Being Asked to Do: School officials urged families to talk with their children about consequences and to monitor their social media activity. The district asked anyone with safety concerns to call the Safety Tip Line at (706) 828-1077, where reports can be made confidentially. School counselors and support staff are available for students who need help.