Sprayberry High School went into Code Red lockdown this morning after a 911 call reported a student may have had a weapon in a backpack.

What’s Happening: Police are on campus investigating. The school does not have confirmed details to share. Parents are asked not to come to campus to allow emergency personnel to work.

What’s Important: The lockdown was initiated immediately after the 911 call. Law enforcement responded to the campus. School officials and parents report a large police presence outside the school. Some parents who drove by the school are reporting the police are armed with long rifles.

What Happens Next: The school will provide additional information when appropriate.

Sources: Sprayberry High School Principal David Church, eyewitness reports.