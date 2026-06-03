Below is a statement from Mableton Mayor Michael Owens regarding the status of the agreement with Cobb County to provide police services for the city of Mableton.

The City of Mableton will never place our residents in jeopardy. We have operated tirelessly and entirely in good faith to finalize a sustainable agreement with Cobb County. During our intensive May 22 mediation, both parties agreed to the material terms —which include $13 million for one year of police services. Mableton stands ready and willing to execute those material terms. In fact, we accepted all other Law Enforcement IGA requests, and we already approved, executed, and transmitted all other necessary IGAs to the County—including Stormwater, DOT, and bonding—well before the June 1 deadline.

However, I stand firm that a final authorized contract should not fundamentally undermine Mableton’s Municipal Court or surrender this City’s lawful authority to manage matters within our own jurisdiction.

Cobb County has recently characterized the current delay as a “new demand” from Mableton. I strongly disagree. The delay stems entirely from a crippling provision that the County quietly tucked into the middle of the proposed Law Enforcement IGA, stating: “Any court revenue resulting from a case taken to Court during the term of this IGA shall be paid to County.”

This issue of court services and revenues was neither requested nor raised during our lengthy May 22 mediation, nor was it included in the parties’ fully executed mediated agreement. The County introduced this provision for the first time, without any prior discussion with Mableton, just two business days before the County voted on the agreement, and three days before Mableton was scheduled to vote. Doing our due diligence before signing a major legal agreement that strips away municipal revenues is not a new demand; it is responsible government.

The County is fully aware that Mableton has been expeditiously transitioning its Municipal Court with substantial financial investments, including the appointment of a Chief Judge, full court staff, equipment, and dedicated court space. We briefed Cobb’s Public Safety staff on these exact plans as early as October 2025 and again in January 2026. Not once during those meetings was it shared that the County desired to take Mableton’s cases and court revenue.

This single, last-minute paragraph is the only provision currently in dispute. Over the weekend, Mableton worked urgently to resolve this issue in a manner that does not impair the viability of our Municipal Court. We offered reasonable compromises—even offering to execute the Law Enforcement IGA immediately in exchange for the parties simply coming together in good faith to discuss court services. The County informed us that they have no interest in even discussing this added provision collaboratively with our Chief Judge and Court staff.

Let me be clear: this is not about whether Mableton wants police service. We do want police service to continue. We want a fair agreement, and we remain at the negotiating table. But we will not agree to language that strips away the City’s ability to operate its Municipal Court and fulfill its constitutional and legal responsibilities.

Although the police services Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between the City of Mableton and Cobb County officially expired at midnight on May 31, 2026, I want to reassure our community that comprehensive provisions are actively in place. There will be no disruption in your law enforcement protection while the City and the County resolve this outstanding matter. We have partnered with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to guarantee continued law enforcement coverage across Mableton.

Mableton residents should not be placed in the middle of an administrative dispute between governments. Public safety must always come first.

Mayor Michael Owens City of Mableton