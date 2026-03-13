Listen to this post

A teacher at Murphey Middle School has been placed on administrative leave after an incident on campus during dismissal Tuesday.

What’s Happening: Principal Dr. Bettina M. Kyler sent a letter to families Thursday saying the school opened a formal investigation in coordination with authorities after the incident.

What’s Important: The letter does not describe what happened, name the teacher, or identify which authorities are involved. Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.

What’s Still Unknown: It is not known what the teacher is accused of or whether any students were directly involved.

The Path Forward: Families with concerns can contact the school or call the Richmond County School System Safety Tip Line at (706) 828-1077.