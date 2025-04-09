Mercer University Welcomes 46 Students into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society

Mercer University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences recently inducted its largest-ever group of students into the Phi Beta Kappa Society, marking a milestone for the university’s chapter.

The ceremony, held March 31 in the Presidents Dining Room on the Macon campus, welcomed 46 students into what is widely considered one of the nation’s most selective academic honor societies.

Students invited to join typically rank in the top 10% of their graduating class and have completed extensive coursework across liberal arts and sciences, including foreign language and mathematics requirements.

The 2024-2025 inductees include:

Aderonke Esther Adewumi, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Conyers

Stephanie Alexandra Amendola, biology and French double major from Peachtree City

McKayla M. Ayettey, biology major from Augusta

Chase Daniel Baker, global health studies, international affairs and Spanish triple major from Lawrenceville

Aylah Maresa Birks, neuroscience major from Dry Branch

Isabella Ann Bordenca, Spanish and chemical commerce double major from Dunwoody

Bailey Leonor Byrdsong, Spanish major from Buford

Zachary Thomas Carman, neuroscience major from Marietta

Reema Kalpesh Chande, global health studies and psychology double major from Sugar Hill

Evangeline A. Chidi-Maha, psychology and Spanish double major from Lawrenceville

Tatiana Frances Cobos, international affairs and Spanish double major from Smyrna

Emma Charlotte Davis, Spanish major from Valdosta

Dale Spencer Degonia, law and public policy major from Waverly Hall

Ian Gregory DeRosso, global health studies major from Statesboro

William Parker Dragoin, law and public policy major from Americus

Aurora Leigh Estabrook, global health studies and statistics double major from Maynard, Massachusetts

Haven Elisabeth Estabrook, global health studies and statistics double major from Maynard, Massachusetts

Rafael Garcia Chirino, chemistry and Spanish double major from Canton

Grace Nealie Gasaway, psychology and Spanish double major from Roswell

Ashleigh L. Gray, chemical commerce major from New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Anna Callista Hale, political science major from Aiken, South Carolina

Nyny Trieu Hoang, Spanish major from Dacula

Devin Myles Jones, English and women’s and gender studies double major from Augusta

Kylla Michelle Justice, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Loveland, Colorado

Harumi Carolina Kano Torres, art, French and creative writing triple major from Johns Creek

Mokshitha Katkoori, international affairs and art double major from Flowery Branch

Janhavi Gurudatta Kulkarni, psychology major from Cumming

Emily Anne Lewis, global health studies major from Woodstock

Ashley L. Morales-Lopez, Spanish major from Grayson

Carter Lane Murdaugh, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Springfield

Alana F. Murray, cybersecurity and criminal justice double major from Cumming

Nicole Evelyn Nelson, classical studies, communication studies and Latin triple major from Alpharetta

Naluchi Bernadette Okonkwo, global health studies and Spanish double major from Powder Springs

Davis Heejoon Park, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Alpharetta

Niyati Mukesh Patel, international affairs, Spanish and global development studies triple major from Centerville

Jana Alyssa Richardson, biology major from Kingston, Jamaica

Mandia Patricia Roberts, global health studies and Spanish double major from Nassau, Florida

Albert Jason Rother, international affairs major from Columbus

Zainab Shaik, French, international affairs and global health studies triple major from Alpharetta

Genevieve Evelynne Smith, neuroscience major from Canton

Shreya Sudakar, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Marietta

Emma Grace Teng, chemical commerce and biochemistry and molecular biology double major from Mableton

Jason Tha Siam Lian, political science and Spanish double major from Canton

Bryce R. Williams, Spanish and biology double major from Hazlehurst

Jalisa Marie Williams, biochemistry and molecular biology and Spanish double major from Gray

Ruth A. Windsor, global health studies, psychology and Spanish triple major from Snellville

Dr. Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals, delivered remarks at the ceremony.

Founded in 1776, the Phi Beta Kappa Society now has chapters at 293 colleges and universities across the United States. Its membership includes 17 U.S. presidents, 42 Supreme Court justices and more than 150 Nobel laureates.