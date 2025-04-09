Mercer University Welcomes 46 Students into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society

Mercer University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences recently inducted its largest-ever group of students into the Phi Beta Kappa Society, marking a milestone for the university’s chapter.
The ceremony, held March 31 in the Presidents Dining Room on the Macon campus, welcomed 46 students into what is widely considered one of the nation’s most selective academic honor societies.
Students invited to join typically rank in the top 10% of their graduating class and have completed extensive coursework across liberal arts and sciences, including foreign language and mathematics requirements.
The 2024-2025 inductees include:
- Aderonke Esther Adewumi, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Conyers
- Stephanie Alexandra Amendola, biology and French double major from Peachtree City
- McKayla M. Ayettey, biology major from Augusta
- Chase Daniel Baker, global health studies, international affairs and Spanish triple major from Lawrenceville
- Aylah Maresa Birks, neuroscience major from Dry Branch
- Isabella Ann Bordenca, Spanish and chemical commerce double major from Dunwoody
- Bailey Leonor Byrdsong, Spanish major from Buford
- Zachary Thomas Carman, neuroscience major from Marietta
- Reema Kalpesh Chande, global health studies and psychology double major from Sugar Hill
- Evangeline A. Chidi-Maha, psychology and Spanish double major from Lawrenceville
- Tatiana Frances Cobos, international affairs and Spanish double major from Smyrna
- Emma Charlotte Davis, Spanish major from Valdosta
- Dale Spencer Degonia, law and public policy major from Waverly Hall
- Ian Gregory DeRosso, global health studies major from Statesboro
- William Parker Dragoin, law and public policy major from Americus
- Aurora Leigh Estabrook, global health studies and statistics double major from Maynard, Massachusetts
- Haven Elisabeth Estabrook, global health studies and statistics double major from Maynard, Massachusetts
- Rafael Garcia Chirino, chemistry and Spanish double major from Canton
- Grace Nealie Gasaway, psychology and Spanish double major from Roswell
- Ashleigh L. Gray, chemical commerce major from New Smyrna Beach, Florida
- Anna Callista Hale, political science major from Aiken, South Carolina
- Nyny Trieu Hoang, Spanish major from Dacula
- Devin Myles Jones, English and women’s and gender studies double major from Augusta
- Kylla Michelle Justice, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Loveland, Colorado
- Harumi Carolina Kano Torres, art, French and creative writing triple major from Johns Creek
- Mokshitha Katkoori, international affairs and art double major from Flowery Branch
- Janhavi Gurudatta Kulkarni, psychology major from Cumming
- Emily Anne Lewis, global health studies major from Woodstock
- Ashley L. Morales-Lopez, Spanish major from Grayson
- Carter Lane Murdaugh, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Springfield
- Alana F. Murray, cybersecurity and criminal justice double major from Cumming
- Nicole Evelyn Nelson, classical studies, communication studies and Latin triple major from Alpharetta
- Naluchi Bernadette Okonkwo, global health studies and Spanish double major from Powder Springs
- Davis Heejoon Park, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Alpharetta
- Niyati Mukesh Patel, international affairs, Spanish and global development studies triple major from Centerville
- Jana Alyssa Richardson, biology major from Kingston, Jamaica
- Mandia Patricia Roberts, global health studies and Spanish double major from Nassau, Florida
- Albert Jason Rother, international affairs major from Columbus
- Zainab Shaik, French, international affairs and global health studies triple major from Alpharetta
- Genevieve Evelynne Smith, neuroscience major from Canton
- Shreya Sudakar, biochemistry and molecular biology major from Marietta
- Emma Grace Teng, chemical commerce and biochemistry and molecular biology double major from Mableton
- Jason Tha Siam Lian, political science and Spanish double major from Canton
- Bryce R. Williams, Spanish and biology double major from Hazlehurst
- Jalisa Marie Williams, biochemistry and molecular biology and Spanish double major from Gray
- Ruth A. Windsor, global health studies, psychology and Spanish triple major from Snellville
Dr. Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals, delivered remarks at the ceremony.
Founded in 1776, the Phi Beta Kappa Society now has chapters at 293 colleges and universities across the United States. Its membership includes 17 U.S. presidents, 42 Supreme Court justices and more than 150 Nobel laureates.
